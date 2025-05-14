2025 NFL schedule release: Travis Kelce spoils Chiefs Week 1 game in Brazil ahead of NFL's official announcement

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks off the field after the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is taking on a new role ahead of the 2025 NFL season: Breaking-news reporter. For his first major scoop, Kelce revealed where the Chiefs would open the regular season.

Kelce confirmed the Chiefs will play against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil in Week 1. He made the announcement on the "New Heights" podcast, though may have jumped the gun in putting the news out there.

Early in the episode, Travis and his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, were talking about rumors the Chiefs were opening the season in Brazil. Travis was careful to talk around the issue initially, but finally stopped the charade.

"This doesn't come out until Wednesday," Kelce asked. "Yeah, we're definitely playing in Brazil. I also heard those rumors."

Travis' comment drew laughs from everyone in the studio.

He then went into more detail on playing in Brazil, and it doesn't sound like he's super pumped about the idea.

"I'll be there playing football in the f***ing heat." He continued, "There's just something about getting closer to the equator that I don't want to put on a football uniform doing that. I've been in Jacksonville in September and that's f***ing miserable."

He later added, "If it's humid, I'm going to be miserable."

Kelce revealed that news before the NFL's official announcement. The league announced most of its international-game schedule Tuesday. The only game the league did not announce was the one being held in Sãn Paulo, Brazil. It was already known that the Chargers were playing in that game, but the NFL did not announce the team's opponent Tuesday. That news was set to be unveiled Wednesday, perhaps at the league's official schedule reveal at 8 p.m. ET.

Kelce definitely jumped the gun there.

