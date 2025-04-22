2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shedeur Sanders to the Steelers + Ashton Jeanty to the Bears | Football 301

By Nate Tice,Charles McDonald,Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports

We are just days away from opening night of the NFL Draft! To celebrate, Nate Tice, Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald are putting on their GM hats to mock their ideal fits for all 32 teams' first-round picks. There are some spicy ones that you don't want to miss!

(4:30) - Picks 1-10

(40:15) - Picks 11-20

(1:09:00) - Picks 21-32

