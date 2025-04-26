2025 NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders pranked by someone claiming to be Saints GM before team's No. 40 pick

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 18: Shedeur Sanders speaks onstage at the AT&T stage during the 2025 CFP National Championship Playoff Fan Central at Georgia World Congress Center on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Shedeur Sanders is having a difficult enough time during the 2025 NFL Draft as he continues to slide down the board and went into the draft's third day without being selected.

As if that disappointment and embarrassment wasn't enough, the quarterback was also the target of a prank on Friday night as Round 2 of the draft were progressing. Sanders took a call at the draft party hosted by his father and Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders, talking to someone who claimed to be New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.

The call was captured on video by Well Off Media, the YouTube channel run by Deion Sanders Jr., the older brother of Shedeur. What appears to be a call from the Saints and the subsequent conversation begins at the 10:15 mark.

"This is Mickey Loomis here, GM of the Saints," said the person on the other line. "It’s been a long wait, man. We’re gonna take you with our next pick right here, man."

Going with what he apparently believes is a legitimate call, Sanders responded, "Yes, sir — let's be legendary."

The timing of the call seemed to add some validity as it came while the Saints were on the clock for selection No. 40. New Orleans had also been one of the teams projected to be interested in Sanders with quarterback a need on the roster.

However, the farce quickly ended.

"But you’re gonna have to wait a little bit longer, man. Sorry about that," the caller said, then hung up.

That left Sanders confused as to what happened. But he then explained that only NFL coaches had the number for that phone, which was acquired just a day earlier.

"Nobody has that number but coaches, strictly for that reason," Sanders explained. "Why get mad? They want you to have a certain type of reaction to it. They want you to feel bad. But I ain’t trippin’.”

The Saints soon selected Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough with the No. 40 pick.

Shedeur's prank callers have released a video of the call. Truly nasty work.pic.twitter.com/WAyGKOdWeP — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 26, 2025

The pranksters posted a video of their side of the call on social media. Two people can be seen while the conversation takes place and the clip ends with them laughing in disbelief after the call is disconnected.

How those involved got Sanders' private number isn't yet known. Are they associated with one of the coaches or front office executives who presumably had access to the phone? Whether or not they'll be outed now that they can be seen on the video clip remains to be seen.