2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge, Boston College

NCAA Football: Boston College at Georgia Tech Oct 21, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
By Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports

Donovan Ezeiruaku doesn’t have overwhelming size, but he's long (34-inch arms length) and is a disruptive pass rusher with a devastating swim move.

He is a productive player who can consistently affect the passer and has twitchiness and enough length to overcome his lack-of-ideal size.

Ezeiruaku can get smothered by larger offensive tackles, especially in the run game. While this might limit his every down projection at the next level, everyone loves pass rushers, and Ezeiruaku plays hard, is disruptive, has an pass rush arsenal already, and gets after the passer in a hur

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!