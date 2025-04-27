2025 NFL Draft Grades! Favorite and least favorite draft classes, top player-team fits | Football 301

By Nate Tice,Charles McDonald,Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to Football 301

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Draft grades, favorite Day 3 picks, and the best player-team fits! Nate Tice, Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald break down the biggest winners and losers from the 2025 NFL Draft. Who received the worst draft grade? Which team made the best Day 3 selection? And which player found the perfect fit with their new team? The guys dissect it all in this latest episode.

(3:45) - Favorite draft classes

(31:40) - Least favorite draft classes

(56:55) - Favorite day three picks

(1:03:35) - Favorite player-team fits

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!