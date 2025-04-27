2025 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams

The 2025 NFL Draft brought the fireworks early via the Jacksonville Jaguars' bold trade for Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick. And the offseason reality show kept our attention late through the rounds with the Shedeur Sanders drama.
Now it's time to make early judgments, via grades, on how each of the 32 teams did in their plans for the future.
Years from now, feel free to tell Yahoo Sports draft analysts Nate Tice and Charles McDonald how they nailed their draft grades or how much they whiffed. It's all fun and love, even if your team didn't get that A you were hoping for.
Tice gave grades for the AFC teams and McDonald tackled the NFC.
NFC East: Cowboys | Giants | Eagles | Commanders
NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings
NFC South: Falcons | Panthers | Saints | Buccaneers
NFC West: Cardinals | Rams | 49ers | Seahawks
AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Patriots | Jets
AFC North: Ravens | Bengals | Browns | Steelers
AFC South: Texans | Colts | Jaguars | Titans
AFC West: Broncos | Chiefs | Raiders | Chargers
NFC
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
Grade: AHere's why: The Cowboys were able to fill some needs with players who might be able to make serious impacts as rookies. Guard Tyler Booker, pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. have a chance to be instant impact starters with long-term upside for the Cowboys. Dallas added three players whom many draft analysts had as first-round prospects without trading assets to acquire them. Good process. Hopefully good results for what Dallas was able to pull off.
Most interesting pick: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
Dallas continued its love for drafting offensive linemen in the first round with the bruising guard from Alabama. Some viewed this as a reach, but Booker is a high-floor player who can form a hellacious interior group with guard Tyler Smith and center Cooper Beebe. If Tyler Guyton (wow, a lot of Tylers here) takes the next step, Dallas could have one of the best offensive lines in the league again.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 12
Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
Round 2
Pick 44
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
Round 3
Pick 76
Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
Round 5
Pick 149
Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas
Round 5
Pick 152
Shemar James, DL, Florida
Round 6
Pick 204
Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon
Round 7
Pick 217
Jay Toia, DT, UCLA
Round 7
Pick 239
Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson
Round 7
Pick 247
Tommy Akingbesote, DT, Maryland
New York Giants
Grade: B
Here's why: The Jaxson Dart pick was a bit of a reach, but the Giants did grab some damn good players throughout this draft. Abdul Carter will be a threat for Defensive Rookie of the Year playing next to Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns. Darius Alexander is a quality depth addition. Cam Skattebo is a nice pairing with Tyrone Tracy in the backfield, and the Giants might have found a starter in offensive lineman Marcus Mbow. Outside of the Dart trade up, there's a whole lot to like here.
Most interesting pick: Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue
The Giants needed to leave the draft with offensive line help and they might have gotten it with Mbow. He is a really fluid mover who could have been drafted several rounds earlier than where he went in the fifth round. It's a high upside pick for a team that desperately needed offensive line help.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 3
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Round 1
Pick 25
Jaxson Dart, QB, Mississippi
Round 3
Pick 65
Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo
Round 4
Pick 105
Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
Round 5
Pick 154
Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue
Round 7
Pick 219
Thomas Fidone II, TE, Nebraska
Round 7
Pick 246
Korie Black, CB, Oklahoma State
Philadelphia Eagles
Grade: B
Here's why: The Eagles had an interesting draft. Jihaad Campbell might have been a surprise, but he was projected to go higher. He has the talent to be an instant impact player for the Eagles' front seven. Andrew Mukuba can potentially fill a big need at safety on the back end. His addition creates a really talented young defensive back trio with Quinyon Mitchell and Super Bowl star Cooper DeJean. Drafting another linebacker in Georgia's Smael Mondon Jr. was an interesting move. The Eagles did a lot in this draft to keep the spine of their team strong.
Most interesting pick: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Campbell gives the Eagles someone who can do a little bit of everything and is a big, fast, explosive player to play with Zach Baun. What does this mean for Nakobe Dean as he recovers from a torn patellar tendon? Campbell can rush a bit off the edge, but at his peak he can be an impact off-ball linebacker in Vic Fangio’s defense.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 31
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Round 2
Pick 64
Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
Round 4
Pick 111
Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska
Round 5
Pick 145
Mac McWilliams, DB, Central Florida
Round 5
Pick 161
Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia
Round 5
Pick 168
Drew Kendall, OL, Boston College
Round 6
Pick 181
Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse
Round 6
Pick 191
Myles Hinton, OT, Michigan
Round 6
Pick 207
Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
Round 6
Pick 209
Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Edge, Virginia Tech
Washington Commanders
Grade: B+
Here's why: Washington didn't have much draft capital, but it found two potential long-term starters with its first two picks in offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. and cornerback Trey Amos. Both have high upside at positions of need and they created some necessary depth that will help them sustain their success from a season ago.
Most interesting pick: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
The Commanders decided that they needed to revamp their offensive tackles this offseason and did just that with the trade for Laremy Tunsil and drafting Conerly. It’s a good plan for a team with a young quarterback who takes a lot of hits, and it should provide a boost in the run game. Conerly could eventually be Washington's long-term left tackle as well.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 29
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Round 2
Pick 61
Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
Round 4
Pick 128
Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech
Round 6
Pick 205
Kain Medrano, LB, UCLA
Round 7
Pick 245
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Arizona
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Grade: B
Here's why: Ben Johnson's fingerprints were all over this draft for the Bears. Adding tight end Colston Loveland, wide receiver Luther Burden III and tackle Ozzy Trapilo were clear moves to try and improve Chicago's offensive roster after last year's disaster performance in Caleb Williams' first year as the starting quarterback. Trapilo is a bit of a project and Burden might need a bit of refinement in his transition to the league, but if they hit their ceilings they could end up being strong, positive players for the Bears. Their offensive Round 2 picks are a bit risky, but not indefensible. Shemar Turner was a nice depth pick for the defensive line, but it felt early for him.
Most interesting pick: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College
Trapilo will be the Bears’ project to develop at left tackle, finishing out their offensive line rebuild for the upcoming season. Trapilo is raw, but has tools to develop and if he’s just steady enough to start, it will be a big upgrade for the Bears' offense.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 10
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Round 2
Pick 39
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Round 2
Pick 56
Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College
Round 2
Pick 62
Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M
Round 4
Pick 132
Ruben Hyppolite II, LB, Maryland
Round 5
Pick 169
Zah Frazier, DB, UTSA
Round 6
Pick 195
Luke Newman, G, Michigan State
Round 7
Pick 233
Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers
Detroit Lions
Grade: B
Here's why: It was a very "eat your vegetables" draft for the Lions. Four linemen and a big, athletic wide receiver to develop in Isaac TeSlaa. Tyleik Williams and Alim McNeil are going to be an incredibly imposing duo for teams to try and block on the interior and Tate Ratledge gives Detroit a potential starting guard to develop. These guys might not be the sexiest players to add, but this team has consistently shown the value of good trench play and the Lions tried to keep it strong with this draft.
Most interesting pick: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
TeSlaa was a scouting combine star, but didn’t have too much production during his time at Arkansas. Considering the Lions traded two future third-round picks to select him in the third, Detroit clearly sees him as a starter. It’ll be interesting to see what his role ends up being alongside Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 28
Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
Round 2
Pick 57
Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia
Round 3
Pick 70
Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
Round 5
Pick 171
Miles Frazier, G, LSU
Round 6
Pick 196
Ahmed Hassanein, Edge, Boise State
Round 7
Pick 230
Dan Jackson, S, Georgia
Round 7
Pick 244
Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia
Green Bay Packers
Grade: B
Here's why: Matthew Golden was a surprise pick for the Packers early in the draft, but for a team that needed an infusion of talent at wide receiver, Golden makes a lot of sense as a big-play threat. He doesn't quite have the size the Packers look for in their wide receivers, but he's not so far off that they disqualified him. Anthony Belton is a potential starter at tackle or guard and should give them more flexibility with how they get their best five starting offensive linemen on the field. The late selection of Warren Brinson was a nice way to get some nose tackle depth that they needed to add in a big way.
Most interesting pick: Savion Williams, WR, TCU
Williams was the second receiver the Packers added this year in the draft and he is an interesting fit as a potential gadget-ish player. He might not be used in traditional roles early on, but Williams has explosive ability with the ball in his hands and is a different source of big plays.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 23
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Round 2
Pick 54
Anthony Belton, OT, NC State
Round 3
Pick 87
Savion Williams, WR, TCU
Round 4
Pick 124
Barryn Sorrell, DL, Texas
Round 5
Pick 159
Collin Oliver, LB, Oklahoma State
Round 6
Pick 198
Warren Brinson, DT, Georgia
Round 7
Pick 237
Micah Robinson, DB, Tulane
Round 7
Pick 250
John Williams, G, Cincinnati
Minnesota Vikings
Grade: C
Here's why: The Vikings had a nice first pick with Donovan Jackson to bolster their offensive line, but they didn't really have too much draft capital to add impact players as the draft went on. Their capital was thin this year and their haul of players shows that. That's OK because they got Jackson at the top of it. Perhaps Kobe King or Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins can develop and provide depth to Minnesota's front seven.
Most interesting pick: Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State
Donovan Jackson and Will Fries is a great new guard duo for the Vikings as they begin the J.J. McCarthy era. McCarthy and the run game will benefit from the additions and investments on the interior offensive line to be a whole lot better than a season ago.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 24
Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State
Round 3
Pick 102
Tai Felton, WR, Maryland
Round 5
Pick 139
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Edge, Georgia
Round 6
Pick 201
Kobe King, LB, Penn State
Round 6
Pick 202
Gavin Bartholomew, TE, Pittsburgh
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Grade: C-
Here's why: In a vacuum, Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. are two players the Falcons needed to add for their defense, but giving up a future first-round pick for Pearce was asinine. Unless the Falcons unexpectedly go on a deep playoff run, that pick could be fairly high in the 2026 NFL Draft. Still, they've at least attempted to fix their pass rush in a serious manner, which is something they desperately needed to do. Drafting two safeties instead of addressing their interior depth was an interesting move, but Jessie Bates III, Billy Bowman Jr. and Xavier Watts are all ballhawks.
Most interesting pick: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
Figuring out where Walker plays his best ball for the Falcons will be fascinating because he doesn’t really fit cleanly at edge rusher or off-ball linebacker yet, but he has the athleticism to figure out how to be productive somewhere. This is a playmaker the Falcons needed to add regardless, even if his role in the puzzle still needs to be figured out.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 15
Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
Round 1
Pick 26
James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
Round 3
Pick 96
Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
Round 4
Pick 118
Billy Bowman Jr., S, Oklahoma
Round 7
Pick 218
Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
Carolina Panthers
Grade: A
Here's why: Bryce Young should be thrilled with this draft. The Panthers, who already had a strong offensive line and running game last season, added a potential No. 1 wide receiver in Tetairoa McMillan, and then added speed and depth to their running back room with Trevor Etienne in the fourth round. They also took some very nice swings at edge rusher in the second round with the additions of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. Grabbing tight end Mitchell Evans and wideout Jimmy Horn Jr. in the fifth and sixth rounds provided nice value in their pursuit of offensive pieces.
Most interesting pick: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
Scourton is one of the most interesting players in the whole draft. When he was at Purdue, he looked like a first-round player. After transferring to Texas A&M, he ended up playing a style of football that didn’t quite fit his body type and his production dropped. If he can get back to his 2023 play, this could be a major steal for the Panthers.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 8
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Round 2
Pick 51
Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
Round 3
Pick 77
Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Mississippi
Round 4
Pick 114
Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia
Round 4
Pick 122
Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
Round 5
Pick 140
Cam Jackson, DL, Florida
Round 5
Pick 163
Mitchell Evans, TE, Bowling Green
Round 6
Pick 208
Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, Colorado
New Orleans Saints
Grade: B-
Here's why: Kelvin Banks Jr. was a really solid player to add to New Orleans' offensive line at the top of the draft. Banks has tackle and guard versatility, but the rest of the Saints' draft felt just OK from a value perspective. Tyler Shough has good film, but a profile that makes him a fairly big risk at the top of the draft. Vernon Broughton, Jonas Sanker and Danny Stutsman should all bring quality depth at the very least. Solid, but unspectacular draft for the Saints.
Most interesting pick: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 9
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT/OG, Texas
Round 2
Pick 40
Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville
Round 3
Pick 71
Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas
Round 3
Pick 93
Jonas Sanker, DB, Virginia
Round 4
Pick 112
Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
Round 4
Pick 131
Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville
Round 6
Pick 184
Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
Round 7
Pick 248
Moliki Matavao, TE, UCLA
Round 7
Pick 254
Fadil Diggs, Edge, Syracuse
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Grade: B
Here's why: The Emeka Egbuka pick is interesting in terms of his fit with Chris Godwin for the immediate future. There's a lot to like about what the Buccaneers did. Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish are a fun, playmaking cornerback duo to add to the Bucs' secondary, and David Walker has a chance to be a gem as a pass rusher. It's a really nice collection of players, even if Egbuka will be an interesting case to track.
Most interesting pick: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Egbuka profiles as a slot wide receiver in the NFL, but is slated to play in the same offense as Chris Godwin — who just signed an extension with the Buccaneers. Mike Evans, Godwin and Egbuka are a talented trio of wide receivers, but it’s unclear how they’ll all be deployed at this time.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 19
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Round 2
Pick 53
Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
Round 3
Pick 84
Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State
Round 4
Pick 121
David Walker, DL, Central Arkansas
Round 5
Pick 157
Elijah Roberts, DL, SMU
Round 7
Pick 235
Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
Grade: A
Here's why: I love this draft class. The Cardinals had a clear plan to upgrade their defense and took some big swings on talented players in Walter Nolen and Will Johnson to start their draft class. They doubled-down on the defensive line with the selection of do-it-all defensive lineman Jordan Burch from Oregon and took an upside pick with Denzel Burke on Day 3. They must feel pretty good about where they are on offense because they didn't get a pick there until the sixth round with guard Hayden Connor.
Most interesting pick: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Johnson fell down the board due to injury concerns that have plagued him for the past year, but if he can reach his ceiling this is a home run pick for the Cardinals. Johnson has legitimate CB1 upside and in the second round it was a more than fine enough risk to take him there.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 16
Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi
Round 2
Pick 47
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Round 3
Pick 78
Jordan Burch, Edge, Oregon
Round 4
Pick 115
Cody Simon, DL, Ohio State
Round 5
Pick 174
Denzel Burke, DB, Ohio State
Round 6
Pick 211
Hayden Conner, G, Texas
Round 7
Pick 225
Player, position, school
Los Angeles Rams
Grade: A
Here's why: Picking up the Falcons' 2026 first-round pick for this year's 26th overall pick makes this an A by itself. Getting Terrance Ferguson in the second round was a nice way to kick off the draft with a quality starter who has the upside to be a weapon at tight end for Matthew Stafford this season. The Rams added some good depth on the edge of their defense with Josaiah Stewart, who should fit in cleanly with their other young edge rushers. Overall, it was a really different approach for the Rams in the draft this year that gives them a lot of firepower in terms of draft capital for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Most interesting pick: Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn
Draft picks:
Round 2
Pick 46
Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
Round 3
Pick 90
Josaiah Stewart, DL, Michigan
Round 4
Pick 117
Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn
Round 5
Pick 148
Ty Hamilton, DL, Ohio State
Round 5
Pick 172
Chris Paul Jr., LB, Mississippi
Round 7
Pick 242
Konata Mumpfield, WR, Pittsburgh
San Francisco 49ers
Grade: C+
Here's why: Mykel Williams in the first round and Alfred Collins in the second round were fine selections for the range they went in. However, the Niners made some big reaches in the third round with linebacker Nick Martin and cornerback Upton Stout. Martin and Stout were projected to go late Day 3 and are probably closer to depth pieces than starters. Still, the 49ers beefed up their run defense which they desperately needed to do this year.
Most interesting pick: Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky
Stout is a very undersized cornerback at 5-foot-8. He made plays on the ball and in space at Western Kentucky, but his size makes him a bit of a head-scratcher in the top 100 picks. Perhaps his tackling ability will make him a weapon in the slot, but Stout and Nick Martin are two undersized players to add to this defense.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 11
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
Round 2
Pick 43
Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
Round 3
Pick 75
Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State
Round 3
Pick 100
Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky
Round 4
Pick 113
CJ West, DL, Indiana
Round 4
Pick 138
Jordan Watkins, WR, Mississippi
Round 5
Pick 147
Jordan James, RB, Oregon
Round 5
Pick 160
Marques Sigle, DB, Kansas State
Round 7
Pick 227
Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana
Round 7
Pick 249
Connor Colby, G, Iowa
Round 7
Pick 252
Junior Bergen, WR, Montana
Seattle Seahawks
Grade: B+
Here's why: The Seahawks chased athleticism in this draft in a big way. Grey Zabel, Nick Emmanwori, Jalen Milroe, Elijah Arroyo and Tory Horton are some of the most athletic players from this draft. Zabel will help the Seahawks patch up their offensive line immediately in a big way and Emmanwori is at least a developmental athlete for head coach Mike Macdonald to try and turn into a better player than he is right now. For a team that's resetting and looking for upside, this draft made a bit more sense than some of their free-agent signings.
Most interesting pick: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Draft picks: Milroe is going to be the Seahawks' developmental quarterback prospect behind Sam Darnold. He has incredible traits, but the consistency wasn't good enough for him to go much higher than this. It'll be fascinating to see what role the Seahawks find for Milroe in Year 1 because his ability to be a gamebreaker with the ball in his hands will be too valuable to keep on the bench for 100% of the year.
Round 1
Pick 18
Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State
Round 2
Pick 35
Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Round 2
Pick 50
Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
Round 3
Pick 92
Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Round 5
Pick 142
Rylie Mills, DL, Notre Dame
Round 5
Pick 166
Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
Round 5
Pick 175
Robbie Ouzts, TE, Alabama
Round 6
Pick 192
Bryce Cabeldue, G, Kansas
Round 7
Pick 223
Damien Martinez, RB, Miami
Round 7
Pick 234
Mason Richman, OT, Iowa
Round 7
Pick 238
Ricky White III, WR, UNLV
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
Grade: B-
Here's why: Defense was on the menu for the Bills. Their first five selections were all on that side of the ball. I was a little lower on Maxwell Hairston, but he brings world-class speed to the Bills' defensive back room. Head coach Sean McDermott has always loved having a deep defensive line rotation, and the Bills continued to add to their defensive line room after adding Joey Bosa and other veterans in free agency. Third-round selection Landon Jackson is a smooth athlete off the edge and second-round pick T.J. Sanders has length and twitch, and gives the Bills coaches an interesting bundle of tools to work with. It's a solid class that makes sense for what the Bills need, even if a few of the players went a little higher than I would have preferred.
Most interesting pick: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
Walker was looked at as a potential first-round selection entering the season. But his up-and-down play combined with a back injury kept him on the board all the way until Day 3 of the draft. Walker is a mountain of a man whose game is more finesse-based (he aligned more as a 3-4 DE in college than nose tackle) than you’d expect for a player of his size. Day 2 may have been rich, but Round 4 is worth a stab on a player with this size and with real high-end flashes. With the Bills having depth at defensive tackle, Walker and the Bills coaches can continue to hone his game and help make his snaps as impactful as possible. And he fits in nicely with the other players the Bills have up front. Not a lot of risk, but some potential rewards here.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 30
Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
Round 2
Pick 41
T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina
Round 3
Pick 72
Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas
Round 4
Pick 109
Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
Round 5
Pick 170
Jordan Hancock, DB, Ohio State
Round 5
Pick 173
Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech
Round 6
Pick 177
Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
Round 6
Pick 206
Chase Lundt, OT, Connecticut
Round 7
Pick 240
Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland
Miami Dolphins
Grade: B-
Here's why: The Dolphins add to the trenches with their first two selections. Kenneth Grant isn't someone I had linked to Miami, but it's a selection that I've liked the more I've marinated on it. Grant is big, athletic, sturdy against the run, and has upside as a disruptor against the run and pass. His best ball is in front of him and he joins a Dolphins front that has some serious teeth to it. Jonah Savaiinaea is a big guard, but moves well (which matched his testing at the NFL scouting combine), making him a good fit for the Dolphins. They moved up to get Savaiinaea, and I would have liked them to add even more numbers to their line, but he fits a need and went in the proper range of where he was predicted to go. Dante Trader Jr. is a fifth-round selection that gives the Dolphins more bodies at safety.
Most interesting pick: Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State
Gordon is a different type of flavor at running back that the speed-addicted Dolphins have taken in the past. He’s a big, bruiser who can build up speed in space. He was wildly productive in 2023, but some wear and tear slowed him down in 2024. De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright already provide plenty of speed, so now the Dolphins have a player with some bulk to take tough carries like on short yardage.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 13
Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Round 2
Pick 37
Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona
Round 5
Pick 143
Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland
Round 5
Pick 150
Jason Marshall Jr., DB, Florida
Round 5
Pick 155
Dante Trader Jr., DB, Maryland
Round 6
Pick 179
Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State
Round 7
Pick 231
Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Round 7
Pick 253
Zeek Biggers, DT, Georgia Tech
New England Patriots
Grade: A
Here's why: I'm a big fan of a lot of players the Patriots ended up selecting. And where they ended up taking them all made sense, too. Will Campbell will get a chance at left tackle and will allow the Patriots to get their best five linemen on the field. His personality will also rejuvenate the locker room in New England. RB TreVeyon Henderson adds big-play ability to the offense and is a supreme pass protector, plus adds another future leader in the locker room. He should pair nicely with Rhamondre Stevenson. Jared Wilson could end up being the best center in this year's class. He is very athletic but a bit raw playing the position. Wilson could develop into a batterymate with Drake Maye and a needle-moving starter. Even if he has to sit behind Garrett Bradbury at the beginning of his career (he might surpass Bradbury early). Day 3 selections Joshua Farmer and Bradyn Swinson are also intriguing players whom many expected to go higher. They add even more bodies up front for the Patriots to toy with. I'm particularly a fan of Swinson's competitive style.
Most interesting pick: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State
The Patriots desperately needed speed and a player who can win on the outside. Hello, Kyle Williams! He is explosive, competitive and gives pressed cornerbacks fits with his agility and burst. This is an ideal running mate for Drake Maye. Williams fits nicely with what the Patriots have right now and will help open up their whole offense. Williams was in my final top 50, so I love where the Patriots got him, too.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 4
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Round 2
Pick 38
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
Round 3
Pick 69
Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State
Round 3
Pick 95
Jared Wilson, C, Georgia
Round 4
Pick 106
Craig Woodson, DB, California
Round 4
Pick 137
Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State
Round 5
Pick 146
Bradyn Swinson, Edge, LSU
Round 5
Pick 182
Andres Borregales, K, Miami
Round 7
Pick 220
Marcus Bryant, OT, Missouri
Round 7
Pick 251
Julian Ashby, LS, Vanderbilt
Round 7
Pick 257
Kobee Minor, DB, Memphis
New York Jets
Grade: B+
Here's why: The Jets continued to beef up their offensive line with Armand Membou, who can stay on the right side and gives New York potentially one of the best pair of bookend tackles in the league. Mason Taylor checks a lot of boxes at the tight end spot. He's a reliable receiver, especially underneath and in the intermediate areas, and is a solid blocker who has kept improving. He's reliable at a position the Jets haven't had a lot of reliability at. Azareye'h Thomas is a big corner who replaces D.J. Reed and gives Sauce Gardner a potential long-term running mate. Head coach Aaron Glenn loves physical (you could even say handsy) cornerbacks and Thomas fits that to a tee. Malachi Moore is another personality fit and gives the Jets a physical hitter at safety.
Most interesting pick: Arian Smith, WR, Georgia
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 7
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Round 2
Pick 42
Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
Round 3
Pick 73
Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State
Round 4
Pick 110
Arian Smith, WR, Georgia
Round 4
Pick 130
Malachi Moore, S, Alabama
Round 5
Pick 162
Francisco Mauigoa, DL, Miami
Round 5
Pick 176
Tyler Baron, Edge, Miami
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Grade: B+
Here's why: Malaki Starks to the Ravens was always a team-player fit that I was keen on, so it's cool to see it actually happen in real life. Starks' versatility joining Kyle Hamilton will let the Ravens do creative things on the backend and in the slot. Mike Green has top-15 type talent and is one of the best pass rushers in this draft. Off-field concerns led to his slide, but he's a first-round talent and will add an electric pass rusher to the Ravens' front. Emery Jones Jr. was a right tackle for LSU but could be best as a guard. He gives the Ravens another player who can potentially play at a couple of spots.
Most interesting pick: Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech
He's a short, stocky defensive tackle who wins with leverage and shooting gaps. Peebles’ lack of size and length will give him issues holding up against double-teams at the point of attack, but he can be disruptive as a rotational interior defensive lineman for a team that already has other talent up front.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 27
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Round 2
Pick 59
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Round 3
Pick 91
Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
Round 4
Pick 129
Teddye Buchanan, LB, California
Round 5
Pick 141
Carson Vinson, OL, Alabama A&M
Round 6
Pick 178
Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan
Round 6
Pick 186
Tyler Loop, K, Arizona
Round 6
Pick 203
LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado
Round 6
Pick 210
Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech
Round 6
Pick 212
Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers
Round 7
Pick 243
Garrett Dellinger, G, LSU
Cincinnati Bengals
Grade: C
Here's why: The Bengals tilted their shoulders back a bit early in the draft and swung for the fences. While also adding multiple bodies to positions of need. Shemar Stewart has as much upside as anyone in this draft, but has a lack of refinement and finishing in his game. But if he hits, the Bengals get a player with top-5 like talent in the late teens. Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter give the Bengals more bodies to throw at their off-ball linebacker spot and both.
Bengals added several guards and also running back Tahj Brooks in the sixth round to help round out their running back room. I understand what they’re trying to do with these picks, but the players they selected might not become impact players for a year or two.
Most interesting pick: Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia
Fairchild is a strong and explosive guard. His wrestling background shows up with his mauling style and propensity to try and torque defenders to the ground. He’s still raw and can put himself in rough situations, but he often shows the strength and athleticism to recover. He’s a fun project-y type of interior player for the Bengals to work with who can turn into a tone-setting starter.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 17
Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M
Round 2
Pick 49
Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina
Round 3
Pick 81
Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia
Round 4
Pick 119
Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
Round 5
Pick 153
Jalen Rivers, OL, Miami
Round 6
Pick 193
Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech
Cleveland Browns
Grade: B-
Here's why: An eventful weekend for the Browns. They started the draft by trading back to No. 5 overall, picking up some extra picks (including the Jaguars' first-rounder next year) and then took Mason Graham to start off their class. Graham will thrive in Jim Schwartz's scheme that has its linemen pin their ears back and go. Carson Schwesinger is an excellent coverage player with speed to keep up with receivers. He will benefit with the Browns' defensive line keeping him clean in the run game. Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson are running backs I like and both are effective runners between the tackles. They should help the Browns out in a post-Nick Chubb world. If we stopped right there, I would probably have the Browns graded higher. But Cleveland ended up taking two QBs in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Gabriel in Round 3 was a major reach and Sanders ended up going later than expected. I thought the Browns might wait one more season and use that new first-rounder to get a QB, but they end up with an even murkier room.
Most interesting pick: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
The Browns' entire haul could be labeled as interesting. I’m going to go with Fannin, a unique and highly productive prospect. Fannin will likely have to be used in specific ways to unlock his skills, but he has great catching range and can pick up yards with the ball in his hands with his contact balance. He should pair nicely with David Njoku, who is able to do more of the traditional things at the position.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 5
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Round 2
Pick 33
Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
Round 2
Pick 36
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
Round 3
Pick 67
Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
Round 3
Pick 94
Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon
Round 4
Pick 126
Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
Round 5
Pick 144
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Pittsburgh Steelers
Grade: B
Here's why: The Steelers' first two selections are doing a lot for this grade. Derrick Harmon has versatility along the defensive front and can play the run and pass equally well. He can be the long-term replacement for Cam Heyward and will create a fun young duo on the inside with Keeanu Benton. I loved the Kaleb Johnson selection (more below) and I like Jack Sawyer more than most as another defender who can contribute in a few roles along the front.
Most interesting pick: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
My comparison for Johnson is “Honey, I shrunk Derrick Henry.” Johnson is best in a zone running scheme where he can use his good vision and size to plant his foot and get north through arm tackles. He should thrive as the bellcow in Arthur Smith’s (one of Henry’s offensive coordinators in Tennessee) zone-heavy offense.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 21
Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Round 3
Pick 83
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
Round 4
Pick 123
Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State
Round 5
Pick 164
Yahya Black, DL, Iowa
Round 6
Pick 185
Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
Round 7
Pick 226
Carson Bruener, LB, Washington
Round 7
Pick 229
Donte Kent, CB, Central Michigan
AFC South
Houston Texans
Grade: B
Here's why: The Texans needed pass catchers and another offensive lineman, and that's exactly what they attacked on Day 2 of the draft after moving out of the first round. Analysts were split on who they preferred out of Iowa State's two WR prospects, so the Texans ended up taking both. Jayden Higgins can be an outside running mate for Nico Collins, and Jaylin Noel is a dynamic slot player who can return punts and is a feisty blocker. Both complement Collins well. Cornerback Jaylin Smith, who played outside and in the slot at USC, is willing to tackle and has speed. The Texans don't need an outside corner and have Jalen Pitre in the slot, so I'm curious how Smith ends up being deployed.
Most interesting pick: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
He's a big athlete with plenty of starts under his belt. Ersery is an easy mover who still needs work on playing with consistent technique and adding to his strength. But he’s big, and can recover with quick feet and flash some really nice blocks on the backside of runs. The Texans need a blindside protector for the future after trading away Laremy Tunsil, and Ersery might be able to beat out the recently signed stopgap Cam Robinson in training camp anyways. As the Texans try to figure out their best starting five, Ersery gives them a potential long-term answer at left tackle.
Draft picks:
Round 2
Pick 34
Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
Round 2
Pick 48
Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
Round 3
Pick 79
Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
Round 3
Pick 97
Jaylin Smith, DB, USC
Round 4
Pick 116
Woody Marks, RB, USC
Round 6
Pick 187
Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State
Round 6
Pick 197
Graham Mertz, QB, Florida
Round 7
Pick 224
Kyonte Hamilton, DT, Rutgers
Round 7
Pick 255
Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa
Indianapolis Colts
Grade: B-
Here's why: The Colts have been linked to Tyler Warren for what feels like the entire draft cycle. He is a great scheme fit for them and their heavy use of RPOs, and Warren gives the Colts yet another pass catching option for whoever is throwing them the football. The Colts selected Justin Walley way earlier than expected, but they needed to continue to add to their cornerback room. I was hoping that the Colts might go offensive line early, but Jalen Travis is another traits-heavy pick along the offensive line, adding an interesting depth piece there. DJ Giddens is a productive runner with good vision who can be a great No. 2 option behind Jonathan Taylor. And Riley Leonard is an intriguing developmental pick on Day 3, with his run-first style fitting perfectly in a QB room that has Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones in it.
Most interesting pick: JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State
The Colts have invested in traits-heavy defensive linemen in the past, but instead went with the rugged Tuimoloau in the second round. And I really like this fit. He’s a strong edge defender who can set a firm edge against the run, and has the potential of a strong secondary pass rusher who can push the pocket. His style complements Laiatu Latu and the other Colts defenders well.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 14
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Round 2
Pick 45
JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State
Round 3
Pick 80
Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota
Round 4
Pick 127
Jaylen Travis, OT, Iowa State
Round 5
Pick 151
DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
Round 6
Pick 189
Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame
Round 6
Pick 190
Tim Smith, DT, Alabama
Round 7
Pick 232
Hunter Wohler, DB, Wisconsin
Jacksonville Jaguars
Grade: A 🥳
Here's why: Travis Hunter goes vroom! The Jaguars got aggressive at the top of the draft and moved up to the No. 2 spot to select Hunter, the most talented player in this draft. Whether he plays offense or defense (Jags indicate they're looking at more wide receiver than corner for Hunter), he's going to impact the game. I also like Hunter's fit with who the Jaguars have on both sides. He can be the No. 2 opposite of Tyson Campbell on defense and the Jaguars already have a definite No. 1 pass catcher in Brian Thomas Jr. The Hunter Experiment will be one of my favorite subplots in the NFL this year. I liked the Jaguars' selection of Wyatt Milum, too (more below), as I thought the Jaguars needed to keep adding to their offensive line room.
Most interesting pick: Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia
Milum held his own as a tackle in college but I like him best at guard, where his lack of length can be mitigated. He can start at LG right away for the Jaguars and his ability to kick outside in a pinch adds to the appeal. Milum has strength as a run blocker and projects as a plus-pass protector on the inside. I really liked this pick for the Jaguars.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 2
Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Round 3
Pick 88
Caleb Ransaw, S, Tulane
Round 3
Pick 89
Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
Round 4
Pick 104
Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech
Round 4
Pick 107
Jack Kiser, DL, Notre Dame
Round 6
Pick 194
Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn
Round 6
Pick 200
Rayuan Lane III, DB, Navy
Round 7
Pick 221
Jonah Monheim, C, USC
Round 7
Pick 236
LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse
Tennessee Titans
Grade: B+
Here's why: Taking Cam Ward, the definitive QB1 of this class, helps inflate this grade. But I liked what else the Titans did on draft weekend. Oluwafemi Oladejo moved to the edge at UCLA and has intriguing traits to work with. He has long arms and loves to take it to blockers with his strong hands. He still needs to refine his game but he can become a full-time starter earlier than expected. Kevin Winston Jr. is a two-way safety who suffered a knee injury in 2024. He has all the makings of a solid starter on the backend. Then the fourth round was all about adding pass catchers for Ward; Chimere Dike adds a speed element, Gunnar Helm is an efficient receiver who knows how to use his size, and Elic Ayomanor is another receiver who complements the Titans' receiving room nicely.
Most interesting pick: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 1
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Round 2
Pick 52
Oluwafemi Oladejo, Edge, UCLA
Round 3
Pick 82
Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
Round 4
Pick 103
Chimere Dike, WR, Florida
Round 4
Pick 120
Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
Round 4
Pick 136
Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
Round 5
Pick 167
Jackson Slater, Tennessee, Sacramento State
Round 6
Pick 183
Marcus Harris, DB, California
Round 6
Pick 188
Kalel Mullings, RB, Michigan
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Grade: C+
Here's why: I don't disagree with the positions that the Broncos targeted during the draft, but I had a few different preferences who they could have selected. The Broncos added even more firepower on their defense with Jahdae Barron, who, and forgive the pun here, slots in nicely between Pat Surtain II and Riley Moss. His addition could give the Broncos potentially the best cornerback trio in the league. Barron's all-around versatility, tackling ability and plus-blitzing skills will also be a great fit in Vance Joseph's attacking defense. The Broncos absolutely had to add to their running back room and went with RJ Harvey. I had other backs ahead of him, but he's a good player with speed and receiving ability. Pat Bryant was another player who went earlier than I expected. His size and awareness make total sense for the style of WRs Sean Payton likes.
Most interesting pick: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
I wasn't expecting this player-team fit. And it’s one I really like. The Broncos had a top-five defense last season and added even more firepower this offseason. Teams often targeted whoever slot defender Ja’Quan McMillan was defending last year. With Barron now playing in the slot, with the ability to guard tight ends, too, quarterbacks are going to have slim pickings in regards to options. I thought the Broncos were going to go offensive weapon early, but making a strength an even greater strength is a fun decision.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 20
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Round 2
Pick 60
RJ Harvey, RB, UCF
Round 3
Pick 74
Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois
Round 3
Pick 101
Sai'vion Jones, Edge, LSU
Round 4
Pick 134
Que Robinson, Edge, Alabama
Round 6
Pick 216
Jeremy Crawshaw, P, Florida
Round 7
Pick 241
Caleb Lohner, TE, Utah
Kansas City Chiefs
Grade: B+
Here's why: The Chiefs have to be giddy about coming away with Josh Simmons. He had top-10 level talent and might have been the first tackle taken off the board if healthy. His knee injury dropped his stock, but the Chiefs benefit and have Jaylon Moore on the roster to hold the fort until Simmons is 100%. The Chiefs might not have to worry about left tackle for a long time if he comes back even close to healthy. Kansas City seemed to want to add pass rushing juice on Day 2, coming away with Omarr Norman-Lott and Ashton Gillotte. Both pass rush-first type players might not be great against the run, but they can create pressure and ease the load off of Chris Jones and Steve Spagnuolo's blitzing. Jeffery Bassa is an off-ball linebacker who is a strong tackler (something the Chiefs have been prioritizing in recent years). He can end up starting down the road. And the Chiefs capped off their draft with the speedy Brashard Smith, a converted receiver who can (obviously) catch and adds an explosive play element to the Chiefs' run game that they've desperately needed.
Most interesting pick: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
He's an explosive receiver with the agility and strength through contact to make defenders regularly miss. Royals doesn’t have the most diverse route tree right now, but he shows a real feel for finding soft spots against zone and is a good athlete who can turn into more. He’s a nice fit for the other receivers the Chiefs currently have.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 32
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Round 2
Pick 63
Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
Round 3
Pick 66
Ashton Gillotte, Edge, Louisville
Round 3
Pick 85
Nohl Williams, DB, California
Round 4
Pick 133
Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
Round 5
Pick 156
Jeffrey Bassa, DL, Oregon
Round 7
Pick 228
Brashard Smith, RB, SMU
Las Vegas Raiders
Grade: B+
Here's why: Did you really think the offensive coordinator (Chip Kelly) who signed Ryan Mathews and Demarco Murray in one offseason and the head coach (Pete Carroll) who was addicted to taking running backs at his old job were going to pass on a blue-chip running back prospect? Ashton Jeanty is going to be a lot of fun in Kelly's offense and will be on the field early and often. Jack Bech is a strong complementary receiver with great hands, a feel for beating zone, some real YAC ability and can fill a lot of roles on an offense. I really liked the Raiders taking two swings on project offensive tackles Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant on back-to-back picks, too. Might as well stack the odds in your favor, right? Wideout Dont'e Thornton Jr. adds more speed to the offense and QB Tommy Mellot is a fun offensive weapon type to work with. Fun class for the Raiders.
Most interesting pick: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 6
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Round 2
Pick 58
Jack Bech, WR, TCU
Round 3
Pick 68
Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
Round 3
Pick 98
Caleb Rogers, OL, Texas Tech
Round 3
Pick 99
Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
Round 4
Pick 108
Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee
Round 4
Pick 135
Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina
Round 6
Pick 180
JJ Pegues, DT, Mississippi
Round 6
Pick 213
Tommy Mellott, WR, Montana State
Round 6
Pick 215
Cam Miller, QB, North Dakota State
Round 7
Pick 222
Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota
Los Angeles Chargers
Grade: C
Here's why: Omarion Hampton greatly upgrades the running back room for the Chargers. He has a real three-down skillset, explosive athleticism and receiving ability that adds firepower to a Chargers run game that desperately needed it. I thought the Chargers were going to continue to look to upgrade their run game with early interior linemen selections. Instead they went with wideout Tre Harris to add more firepower to their offense. Jamaree Caldwell is a huge interior defender who is stout against the run, allowing the Chargers to play their preferred light boxes. He should make for a fun bash brothers pairing with Teair Tart in the middle. Oronde Gadsden II is an athletic player and a fun Day 3 dart throw as a receiving tight end, too.
Most interesting pick: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
Harris is a receiver with good size who can open up the offense with his downfield ability. He’s a real outside receiver on a team that needed more outside options. Harris lacks a lot of refinement and is missing a few branches on his route tree, but he is a fluid enough athlete that it makes me optimistic he can add more polish with time. Another positive is that he joins a Chargers offense that loves to run play action with plenty of over-post route combinations, which will allow Harris’ game to translate nicely early as he develops.
Draft picks:
Round 1
Pick 22
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Round 2
Pick 55
Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
Round 3
Pick 86
Jamaree Caldwell, DL, Oregon
Round 4
Pick 125
Kyle Kennard. Edge, South Carolina
Round 5
Pick 158
KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn
Round 5
Pick 165
Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse
Round 6
Pick 199
Branson Taylor, OT, Pittsburgh
Round 6
Pick 214
R.J. Mickens, DB, Clemson
Round 7
Pick 256
Trikweze Bridges, CB, Florida