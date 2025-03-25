2025 NFL Draft: 3 pass rushers you might be sleeping on

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 02: Mississippi Rebels defensive end Princely Umanmielen (1) during the college football game between the Mississippi Rebels and Arkansas Razorbacks on November 2, 2024, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

The 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up to be an intriguing event for teams seeking to bolster their edge rush and defensive line rooms, since this deep class presents a wealth of options for teams looking to disrupt opposing offenses. On the latest episode of Football 301, hosts Nate Tice and Charles McDonald took a closer look at a couple lesser-known prospects who they believe might become standouts.

Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss

McDonald has Ole Miss' Princely Umanmielen 39th on his big board, while most other experts have him as a late Round 2-early Round 3 guy. The 6-foot-4, 244-pound Umanmielen showcases an ability to translate practice play into on-field performance. Despite not being a top-tier athlete, his understanding of the game and productivity make him invaluable.

"I think he just, for lack of a better term, knows how to play football pretty well," McDonald said. "I don't think he's ever going to be someone's Edge 1, leadoff pass rusher, but someone who just kind of understands the game."

In a league where teams can always use more defensive linemen, McDonald sees Umanmielen as a Day 2 player.

"First round's a little rich for me, but in the second round, find someone who maybe could get you like five, six sacks as a rookie. That's pretty solid," McDonald said.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

Next, Tice turns the spotlight to Donovan Ezeiruaku from Boston College, a 6-foot-2 1/2, 248-pound edge rusher who ranks 43rd on his big board. Ezeiruaku is not physically imposing, but his long arms (34 inches) and technical prowess make him a striking presence on the field.

Ezeiruaku reminds Tice of another B.C. Eagle in Harold Landry, a Pro Bowler who was a second-round choice in 2018.

"I just think he's got some pass rush juice," Tice said. "I do think that he's not going to be for everybody because he's a unique type of player. But I mean, I think you can do a lot worse in the early half of the second round."

Bradyn Swinson, LSU

Tice also makes sure to plant his flag, so to speak, on LSU's Bradyn Swinson, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound edge rusher who might make Tice's top 50 on his final big board primarily for his twitch and his bend.

"Plays hard, dominates tight ends, which you always want to see," Tice said. "He gets after the passer and can play the run."

Other potential pass rush sleepers

Neither McDonald nor Tice are particularly high on Oregon's Jordan Burch or Texas A&M's Nic Scourton, but they all get mentions as players in the next pass rusher tier who have caught their eye at some point during this draft cycle.

With Scourton especially, he was once a top-10 possibility but saw his stock fall due to lack of production with the Aggies, and he rarely used the spin move last fall that helped him make a name for himself at Purdue before he transferred.

To hear more NFL discussions, tune into "Football 301" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.