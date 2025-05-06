2025 Bowman Baseball: 5 prospects to collect

FORT WORTH, TX - JULY 14: A general view of the stage after Charlie Condon was selected third overall by the Colorado Rockies during the 2024 MLB Draft presented by Nike at Cowtown Coliseum on Sunday, July 14, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

Bowman Baseball is a product that attracts a certain type of card collector because, while Bowman includes today’s stars, it’s known for the first place to find cards of today’s baseball prospects.

Collectors search for players they hope will make it big one day — like a future Mike Trout or Paul Skenes.

But it could be a tough product to open if you don’t know who to look for, so here’s a list of five prospects to collect from 2025 Bowman Baseball, which hits shelves on May 7.

We opened the FIRST box of 2025 Bowman Baseball… pic.twitter.com/dStxZO6OFD — Topps (@Topps) May 5, 2025

Slade Caldwell, Arizona Diamondbacks

Caldwell is one of the youngest players in the set at just 18 years old. The lefty outfielder was the Arkansas High School Player of the Year in 2023 and 2024. He’s a few years away from making the majors, but he’s the type of player who has a ton of upside. He’s ranked third in Arizona’s farm system, according to MLB Pipeline.

Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies

Condon is one of the most exciting players in 2025 Bowman Baseball. He has a big bat and is just a year or two away from making the club. He was the third overall pick by the Rockies in 2024, and for good reason. He hit 37 home runs and batted .433 at the University of Georgia last season. He’s ranked 25th overall by MLB Pipeline.

Prospects who have a Bowman First in 2025 Bowman:



Jesus Made

Kevin McGonigle

JJ Wetherholt

Thomas White

AND MORE



The product drops Wednesday. Who are you chasing? https://t.co/nNztca30i2 pic.twitter.com/baSO5WoBWQ — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) May 5, 2025

Jesús Made, Milwaukee Brewers

Made is a solid overall infielder and is only 17 years old. There’s no rush to call him up and he continues to build his skills in the minors. Made was an international signing and quickly became one of the top prospects in baseball. He’s currently the No. 2 prospect in the Brewers system.

Kevin McGonigle, Detroit Tigers

McGonigle was the 37th overall pick for the Tigers in 2023. Detroit has a solid group of prospects and McGonigle is one of those key members the Tigrers are hoping will make a big impact in a couple of years. He’s the second-ranked prospect in their system and is ranked 24th overall by MLB Pipeline.

Thomas White, Miami Marlins

While pitchers don’t normally get a lot of love for prospects (Skenes not included), White is one of the players to watch in 2025 Bowman Baseball. The lefty is making his way through the Marlins organization and is anticipated to make his debut within the next two years. He’s the top-ranked prospect for the Marlins, according to MLB Pipeline.

Bonus Pick: JJ Wetherholt, St. Louis Cardinals

Wetherholt was the Cardinals' first-round pick (seventh overall) in the 2024 draft. While his power hasn’t manifested yet, the shortstop has shown he can hit for average in every step of his career, so far. Wetherholt is St. Louis’ top prospect and could make the big club as soon as next season.