2024 Wide Receiver rankings for fantasy football

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 14: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

There has been something of a merry-go-round at the top wide receiver in fantasy football drafts the past few seasons. Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill — all have held claim to the No. 1-ranked WR.

Looks like it's CeeDee Lamb's turn.

There's a chance the Cowboys' star wideout could inhale even more targets and catches this season than he did last.

[2024 Fantasy Draft Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | D/ST | Kickers]

Regardless, the wide receiver looks loaded once again, especially now that it's been infused by even more rookie talent, led by All-World prospect, Marvin Harrison Jr. How high will drafters select the new Cardinals' WR1?

Our fantasy football analysts reveal their half-point-per-reception wide receiver rankings.

Who is your favorite fantasy football wide receiver for the 2024 season?

