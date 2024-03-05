2024 Tennessee primary elections: Live results

US-VOTE-POLITICS-SUPERTUESDAY A voter casts their ballots at a polling station in Nashville, Tennessee, on Super Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Americans from 15 states and one territory vote simultaneously on "Super Tuesday," a campaign calendar milestone expected to leave Donald Trump a hair's breadth from securing the Republican Party's presidential nomination. (Photo by SETH HERALD / AFP) (Photo by SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images) (SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images)

By Associated Press, Yahoo News

WASHINGTON (AP) — With contests in 16 states and American Samoa, the Super Tuesday primaries will be the largest day of voting of the year outside of the November election. Just how “super” it is may be a matter of perspective.

Both Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican front-runner Donald Trump hope to amass a string of lopsided victories that will help them move beyond the primaries and focus on their expected general election rematch. On the other hand, Nikki Haley faces a tough slate of contests mostly in the types of reliably Republican-voting states where she has struggled to win support or in states where party rules heavily favor the former president.

Tennessee

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY (D): Biden, uncommitted. 63 delegates at stake.

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY (R): Trump, Haley, Stuckenberg, uncommitted, Binkley, Christie, DeSantis, Hutchinson, Ramaswamy. 58 delegates at stake.

WHO CAN VOTE: Any registered voter. Voters do not register by party.

FIRST VOTES REPORTED (2022 Primaries): 8:02 p.m. EST

LAST ELECTION NIGHT UPDATE: 3:45 a.m. EST with 99.7% of the total vote counted

(Thumbnail photo: A voter casts their ballots at a polling station in Nashville, Tenn., on Super Tuesday, March 5. Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images)

