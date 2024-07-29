2024 Paris Olympics: Triathlon training session cancelled for second straight day due to Seine River water quality

Paris 2024 - before the triathlon dpatop - 29 July 2024, France, Paris: Olympia, Paris 2024, before the triathlon, the Eiffel Tower can be seen behind the Seine. Before the triathlon at the Olympic Games in Paris, the second swimming training session in the Seine has also been canceled due to poor water quality. Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa (Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images) (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

The Olympic triathlon swimming training session on Monday was cancelled for a second straight day due to poor water quality in the Seine River.

Heavy rains late last week led to an increased level of pollution and sped up the river current. Paris Olympics organizers said they are optimistic that the swimming portion of the triathlon will not be affected when the men's competition begins on Tuesday. The women's individual race is set for Wednesday.

"Following a meeting on water quality held [Monday]… a joint decision was taken to cancel the swim leg of the triathlon familiarization which was due to be held on 29 July at 8am," read a joint statement from Paris 2024 organizers and governing body World Triathlon.

"Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterates that the priority is the health of the athletes. The tests carried out in the Seine [Sunday] revealed water quality levels that in the view of the international federation, World Triathlon, did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held."

The swimming portion of the Olympic triathlon will mark the first time that athletes have competed in the Seine River since swimming, rowing and water polo were featured at the 1900 Games.

It has been illegal to swim in the Seine River for over a century due to poor water quality. Paris spent $1.5 billion ahead of the 2024 Olympics to clean the water for use during the triathlon and marathon swimming events. Recent heavy rains has caused bacteria levels to spike, affecting preparation for this week's competitions.

A giant basin was constructed to grab excess rainwater and keep wastewater out of the Seine. Sewer infrastructure was also renovated and wastewater treatment plants were upgraded in preparation for the Olympics. Unsafe levels of E. coli were discovered during daily water tests in June, but recent tests showed improvement.

What would happen if the water quality in the Seine does not improve? Organizers said that backup plans include holding both the men's and women's competitions on the same day; using contingency days built into the Olympic schedule; relocating the swimming portion; or, if all else fails, postponing the swimming portion of both races and have the athletes compete in a duathlon.