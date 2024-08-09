2024 Olympics: 10 of the best images from Day 13 of the Paris Games

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

Between some huge moments at the Stade de France to Stephen Curry's comeback win for Team USA, Thursday at the 2024 Paris Olympics provided some incredible photos.

Here are some of the best images from Day 13 of the Olympics.

Track and Field

There were plenty of incredible finishes at the Stade de France on Thursday, including from American Tara Davis-Woodhall who won gold in the women's long jump final. Grant Holloway won the men's 110 meter hurdles just ahead of fellow American Daniel Roberts, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won the women's 400 meter hurdles final.

Steph and LeBron save the day

Stephen Curry led Team USA to a wild comeback win over Serbia on Thursday to earn a spot in the gold medal game.

Handball

France edged out Sweden in their handball semifinals match on Thursday, which pushed them into the final against Norway.

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Italy's Sofia Raffaeli led the way in rhythmic gymnastics qualifying on Thursday.

Climbing

Natalia Grossman finished in 11th in the women's sport climbing semifinals on Thursday.