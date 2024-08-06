2024 Olympic women's golf: Tee times announced for Rounds 1-2 as Nelly Korda defends her gold medal

Golf Previews - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Nelly Korda of Team United States chips onto the ninth green during a practice round ahead of the Women's Individual Stroke Play on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The women's Olympic golf competition begins on Wednesday at Le Golf National in Paris with American Nelly Korda entering as the defending gold medal winner.

Korda, the current world No. 1, beat Japan's Mone Inami and Lydia Ko of New Zealand by one shot at the Tokyo Games in 2021. Ko won bronze in Tokyo and silver in Rio in 2016.

Korda will be part of the sixth group to tee off Wednesday at 3:55 a.m. ET as she plays with Jin Young Ko of Kora and China's Ruoning Yin. She has won six times on the LPGA Tour this season, including the Chevron Championship, the second major title of her career.

Lilia Vu (5:55 a.m. ET) and Rose Zhang (3:44 a.m. ET) are the other two Americans in the 60-player field.

France's Céline Boutier, ranked seventh in the world, will begin her first round in a group with Vu and Amy Yang.

Here’s a look at tee times for the first two rounds of the women's Olympic golf competition at Le Golf National.

Olympic Women's Golf Rounds 1 and 2 tee times

All times ET

3 a.m./4:55 a.m.: Perrine Delacour (France), Stephanie Meadow (Ireland), Manon de Roey (Belgium)

3:11 a.m./5:06 a.m.: Pei-yun Chien (Chinese Taipei), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark), Anne van Dam (Netherlands)

3:22 a.m./5:17 a.m.: Aditi Ashok (India), Gaby Lopez (Mexico), Esther Henseleit (Germany)

3:33 a.m./5:33 a.m.: Shannon Tan (Singapore), Maria Fassi (Mexico), Celine Borge (Norway)

3:44 a.m./5:44 a.m.: Hannah Green (Australia), Charley Hull (Great Britain), Rose Zhang (USA)

3:55 a.m./5:55 a.m.: Nelly Korda (USA), Jin Young Ko (Korea), Ruoning Yin (China)

4:11 a.m./6:06 a.m.: Hyo Joo Kim (Korea), Brooke Henderson (Canada), Xiyu Janet Lin (China)

4:22 a.m./6:17 a.m.: Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand), Linn Grant (Sweden), Carlota Ciganda (Spain)

4:33 a.m./6:28 a.m.: Alessandra Fanali (Italy), Ashley Lau (Malaysia), Ursula Wikstrom (Finland)

4:44 a.m./6:39 a.m.: Dottie Ardina (Philippines), Noora Komulainen (Finland), Madelene Stavnar (Norway)

4:55 a.m./3 a.m.: Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei), Diksha Dagar (India), Emma Spitz (Austria)

5:06 a.m./3:11 a.m.: Azahara Munoz (Spain), Bianca Pagdanganan (Philippines), Morgane Metraux (Switzerland)

5:17 a.m./3:22 a.m.: Alexandra Forsterling (Germany), Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland), Emily Kristine Pedersen (Denmark)

5:33 a.m./3:33 a.m.: Klara Davidson Spilkova (Czech Republic), Paula Reto (South Africa), Mariajo Uribe (Colombia)

5:44 a.m./3:44 a.m.: Yuka Saso (Japan), Minjee Lee (Australia), Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand)

5:55 a.m./3:55 a.m.: Celine Boutier (France), Lilia Vu (USA), Amy Yang (Korea)

6:06 a.m./4:11 a.m.: Lydia Ko (New Zealand), Miyu Yamashita (Japan), Maja Stark (Sweden)

6:17 a.m./4:22 a.m.: Leona Maguire (Ireland), Georgia Hall (Great Britain), Ashleigh Buhai (South Africa)

6:28 a.m./4:33 a.m.: Ana Belac (Slovenia), Sara Kouskova (Czech Republic), Alena Sharp (Canada)

6:39 a.m./4:44 a.m.: Ines Laklalech (Morocco), Sarah Schober (Austria), Pia Babnik (Slovenia)

Golf is back for the third straight Olympic Games. After being an event at the 1900 and 1904 Olympics, it did not appear again until Rio 2016.

Like the men, the women's tournaments will feature 72-hole stroke play. There is no cut so each of the 60 women participating are eligible to play all four rounds.

The women's tournament will finish on Saturday, Aug. 10. Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. won gold in the men's competition with Great Britain's Tommy Fleetwood taking home silver and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan winning bronze.