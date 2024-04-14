2024 Masters payouts: How much did Scottie Scheffler earn for his win at Augusta National?

The Masters - Final Round AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Scottie Scheffler of the United States and caddie Ted Scott celebrate on the 18th green after winning the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler ran away from the field on Sunday afternoon at Augusta National.

The world's top-ranked golfer cruised to a dominant four-shot win to claim his second career Masters title without any issue. He posted a final-round 68, and held on as Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Ludvig Aberg — who were tied with him at the top briefly before making the turn — all slipped away. It marked his ninth career win on the PGA Tour, his third victory this season and his second major championship title.

As a result, Scheffler took home $3.6 million — which is $360,000 more than Jon Rahm earned last year for his win. Aberg earned $2.16 million for his runner-up finish, too, which is an incredible paycheck for his first ever major championship appearance. The Masters had a $20 million purse this week, which is a record for the major and $2 million more than last season.

Here’s a look at how much Scheffler the rest of the field earned this week at Augusta National.

2024 Masters payouts

1. Scottie Scheffler — $3.6 million2. Ludvig Aberg — $2.16 millionT3. Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood — $1.04 millionT6. Cam Smith, Bryson DeChambeau — $695,0008. Xander Schauffele — $620,000T9. Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton, Cam Young — $540,000T12. Matthieu Pavon, Patrick Reed, Adam Schenk, Cam Davis — $406,000T16. Sepp Straka, Ben An, Nicolai Højgaard, Chris Kirk — $310,000T20. Taylor Moore, Lucas Glover — $250,000T22. Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee, Harris English, Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann, Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay — $175,500T30. Tom Kim, Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston, Rickie Fowler — $124,200T35. Kurt Kitayama, Camillo Villegas, Akshay Bhatia — $103,000T38. Russell Henley, Corey Conners, Hideki Matsuyama, Luke List, Ryan Fox — $86,000T43. Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry — $72,000T45. Denny McCarthy, Brooks Koepka, José María Olazábal, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, Danny Willett — $57,200