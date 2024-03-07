2024 Fantasy Baseball: Draft Sleepers from every American League MLB team

Pittsburgh Pirates v Baltimore Orioles SARASOTA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 29: Jackson Holliday #87 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on during a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Ed Smith Stadium on February 29, 2024 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Your definition of fantasy baseball sleeper might vary, but the following list contains undervalued players when compared to ADP.

Baltimore Orioles: Jackson Holliday, SS

Holliday was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft and is coming off a strong season across the minors. He posted a .396 OBP with impressive plate discipline as a 19-year-old in Triple-A, and projection systems call for the rookie to be an above-average hitter right away. Holliday has 15/15 potential yet is available 200+ picks into Yahoo drafts.

Boston Red Sox: Kutter Crawford, SP/RP

Crawford posted a 3.96 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP with 94 strikeouts over his final 88.1 innings after settling into Boston's rotation last year. He's locked into the role entering 2024, and his K-BB% (19.6) after the All-Star break would've ranked top 15 among all starters for the season. Crawford is a key sleeper.

Ceddanne Rafaela is a deeper fantasy sleeper out of Boston with speed who will soon take over center field thanks to terrific defense. ZiPS projects the rookie to hit 15 homers, steal 20 bases and record 75+ runs scored and RBI over 130 games.

Cleveland Guardians: Gavin Williams, SP

Williams was a first-round pick in 2021 and owns a dominant minor-league track record (2.10 ERA, 11.8 K/9). He still needs to work on control, but Williams' 25.1 K% after the All-Star break as a rookie would've ranked top 20 among starters for the season. He showed his potential when he struck out 22 batters over two starts (12 innings) in August and shouldn't have an innings limit after topping 140 last year. Williams could easily emerge as Cleveland's ace in 2024.

Chicago White Sox: Prelander Berroa, RP

Berroa still needs to improve his control, but he’s the favorite to emerge as Chicago’s closer. The 23-year-old posted a 36.6 K% in the minors last season, which would’ve ranked sixth among MLB relievers. Berroa also recorded a 2.88 FIP despite a 5.37 BB/9 rate, and the White Sox have no one who matches his arm talent in their bullpen.

Detroit Tigers: Colt Keith, 2B/3B

Keith is one of Detroit's top prospects and should get a chance to start on Opening Day after signing a contract during the offseason. He hit .306 with 27 homers and 101 RBI over 126 games across the minors last season, posting a 163 wRC+ in Double-A before holding his own in Triple-A (.890 OPS). "Kool" Keith could quickly move up in Detroit's lineup, so he looks like a top-25 fantasy second baseman who's available 225+ picks into drafts.

Houston Astros: Hunter Brown, SP

Brown's 5.09 ERA came with a 3.74 SIERA last season, so he's due for regression in 2024. His 26.8 K% would've ranked 12th among starters if he qualified (he needed just 6.1 more innings), next to Gerrit Cole and Zack Wheeler. Brown should improve during year two and will benefit from pitching for an Astros team projected to win the third-most games this season. Brown isn't being drafted as a top-50 starter in Yahoo leagues, but he's a top-35 SP on my board.

Kansas City Royals: Nelson Velázquez, OF

Velázquez had the second-best barrel rate last season, sandwiched between Aaron Judge and Ronald Acuña Jr. He also recorded the third-best xwOBA against fastballs out of 476 hitters. Velázquez averaged one homer per 9.5 at-bats — Shohei Ohtani led all qualified hitters at 11.3. He's due to regress, of course, but that's an impressive power profile for an outfielder available 250 picks into drafts. Velázquez's expected batting average (.255) was 20 points higher than his actual BA, and Kauffman Stadium is one of the best hitter's parks in baseball for RHB.

Los Angeles Angels: Griffin Canning, SP

Canning likely won't rack up wins pitching for the Angels, but he's back on the fantasy scene thanks to increased velocity last season after returning from multiple injuries. Canning posted an 11.55 K/9 (30.1 K%) with a 3.26 FIP after the All-Star break, when his 23.9 K-BB% would've finished behind only Spencer Strider for the season. Canning has four effective pitches and strong minor-league numbers, yet he's going after 70 SPs are off the board.

Minnesota Twins: Edouard Julien, 2B

Julien sports Juan Soto-like swing decisions, finishing with one of the lowest chase rates last season. There remains concern the Twins still sit him against some lefties, but Minnesota's second base job opened after the Jorge Polanco trade. Julien recorded a 136 wRC+ as a rookie, is slated to hit leadoff versus righties and is a bargain with an ADP outside the top 200.

Chris Paddack is also a fantasy sleeper in Minnesota.

New York Yankees: DJ LeMahieu, 1B/2B/3B

LeMahieu is going outside pick No. 225 in Yahoo drafts despite posting a 129 wRC+ after the All-Star break last season and being slated to hit leadoff (and play third base) for the Yankees. He's eligible at three positions and could easily approach 100 runs scored batting in front of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.

Oakland Athletics: Dany Jiménez, RP

Mason Miller undoubtedly has the most fantasy upside in Oakland's bullpen, but he's a big injury risk, has a much higher ADP and "will gradually move up the ladder" rather than open the season as closer. Meanwhile, Oakland's GM mentioned Jiménez's name first when asked about the team's closing situation. Jiménez posted a 1.72 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP over his final 17 appearances after returning from a shoulder injury last season, so he looks like a source for early saves who's going undrafted.

Seattle Mariners: Mitch Haniger, OF

Haniger ranked top 50 in wRC+ from 2017-2022 before injuries made him a bust in San Francisco last year. He returns to Seattle this season, where he hit 39 homers with 100 RBI and 110 runs scored in 2021. Durability is a concern, but a healthy Haniger can hit. He could quickly find himself batting in the middle of the Mariners’ order, and Haniger is available nearly 250 picks into drafts.

Tampa Bay Rays: Junior Caminero, UTIL

Caminero is unlikely to crack Tampa Bay's Opening Day roster, but his bat is worth stashing in fantasy leagues. He hit 20 homers as a 19-year-old over 81 games in Double-A (31 across the minors) last season, as Caminero possesses "80" grade power. Fantasy managers may need to exercise patience, but he's a legit prospect capable of hitting major league pitching right away. He's only eligible in the UTIL slot for now but SS/3B might not be far away once he reaches the big leagues (he would need five starts/10 appearances in MLB at a position to qualify).

Texas Rangers: Wyatt Langford, OF

Langford is quickly losing "sleeper" status thanks to a hot start at the plate, but he still remains undervalued. He put up ludicrous, eye-popping stats last year, including his debut across the minors. The No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft, Langford possesses "70" grades in both speed and power, so he's fantasy's top prospect.

There's no guarantee he starts the season in Texas (although recent news certainly sounds encouraging), and projecting rookies is typically a crapshoot (note Steamer has Langford immediately posting a 122 wRC+). But Langford looks like a special talent with huge upside. Texas has boosted homers for righties by 12% over the last three seasons, which is the fourth most in baseball. I'm predicting Langford wins Rookie of the Year and has a better fantasy campaign than teammate Evan Carter, who goes multiple rounds earlier.

If Langford is too obvious of a sleeper, Josh Sborz is a deeper candidate in Texas; he could easily emerge as the Rangers' closer this season.

Toronto Blue Jays: Ricky Tiedemann, SP

Tiedemann dealt with injuries throughout last season but remains one of baseball's best pitching prospects. His bulked-up physique and filthy stuff have created buzz throughout Toronto's camp. Tiedemann will be among fantasy's most sought-after waiver wire adds once he gets his chance this season.