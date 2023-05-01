2023 NFL Draft grades: Arizona Cardinals hit home run thanks to shrewd maneuvering

Overall Arizona Cardinals grade: A+

The Cardinals had a quiet free agency period before hitting a grand slam with their draft process. A tackle, pass rusher, cornerback — these were the areas that the Cardinals desperately needed to hit, which they did. Ossenfort and rookie head coach Jonathan Gannon had a shared vision on how this team needs to be built, and they got off to a great start in their first draft together. This is still going to be a rough season for the Cardinals, but hope has built up a little with this class.

Favorite pick: Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State (6th overall)

Paris Johnson was one of the elite players in this draft class at a crucial position of need for the Cardinals. Johnson should start immediately as the Cardinals’ right tackle and even has the athletic skill to become their left tackle whenever they decide to move on from D.J. Humphries. They traded down, acquired a first-round pick from the Texans in the process and still wound up with one of the top players in the draft. Incredible job by Monti Ossenfort with his first draft pick as the Cardinals’ general manager.

Least favorite pick: Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse (72nd overall)

There isn’t too much to complain about with the Cardinals' draft, especially since they filled a ton of holes with premium talent, but maybe they could have squeezed a bit more juice from this pick by selecting someone who would be closer to playing. Williams is coming off an ACL injury and is expected to return to play sometime this summer. He needs time to not only adjust to the NFL game, but also time to get back into football shape.

Full Cardinals draft

Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. (R1, 6th overall)

LSU edge BJ Ojulari (R2, 41st)

Syracuse CB Garrett Williams (R3, 72nd)

Stanford WR Michael Wilson (R3, 94th)

UCLA OG Jon Gaines II (R4, 122nd)

Houston QB Clayton Tune (R5, 139th)

Auburn LB Owen Pappoe (R5, 168th)

Louisville CB Kei'Trel Clark (R6, 180th)

West Virginia DT Dante Stills (R6, 213th)