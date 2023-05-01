2023 NFL Draft grades: Josh Allen got some help with a beefed up offensive line, but what's up with the tight end pick?

Overall Buffalo Bills grade: C+

The Dalton Kincaid selection knocks this grade down. That type of tight end didn't seem like a huge need for the Bills compared to other holes on their roster. Still, they grabbed a starter at guard in O'Cyrus Torrence, and took a chance on a speedy linebacker with Tulane's Dorian Williams. Williams is only 228 pounds, but ran a 4.49 40-yard dash and could be a nice stash pick for a team that needs some linebacker depth in the wake of losing Tremaine Edmunds. The only concern with the Williams pick is that his role overlaps with All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano, who would never come off the field for Williams. The Bills just might not have gotten enough of an instant impact, save for Torrence, in this class. Time will tell. This writeup could be completely wrong. Please be nice, Bills fans.

Favorite pick:O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida (59th overall)

Torrence could have been the Bills’ first-round pick and not too many people would have objected. He’s an absolute force at guard and he should help the Bills’ offensive line get better and tougher as they try to establish a more consistent ground game. Torrence and free-agent signing Damien Harris give the Bills a bit of physicality that they didn’t have last year. Part of the goal for the Bills’ offense this year has to be taking some of the load off of Josh Allen, and adding Torrence helps in a big way. Getting him toward the end of the second round was great value for Buffalo as well.

Least favorite pick:Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah (25th overall)

This isn't about Kincaid as a player. From a talent perspective, taking him in the first round isn't egregious, especially in this draft. However, it is a bit of an awkward fit with Dawson Knox, who is contractually tied to the Bills for at least two more seasons. Knox has developed as a blocker in the NFL, but he's no slouch as a receiver either. There's enough overlap with their skills that it's fair to wonder if the Bills will be able to use both effectively at the same time. Kincaid is NFL-ready as a receiver, so his high floor as a prospect may make this transition easier than it initially seems.

Full Bills draft

Utah TE Dalton Kincaid (R1, 25th overall)

Florida OG O'Cyrus Torrence (R2, 59th)

Tulane LB Dorian Williams (R3, 91st)

Florida WR Justin Shorter (R5, 150th)

Mississippi OG Nick Broeker (R7, 230th)

Oregon State CB Alex Austin (R7, 252nd)