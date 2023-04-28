2023 NFL Draft live tracker: Picks, trades, analysis and much more from Kansas City

The 2023 NFL Draft is here!
Follow along with Yahoo Sports college football writer Sam Cooper as picks are revealed, names are called, and we finally learn which players are bound for which teams in one of the most unpredictable drafts ever.
The 2023 NFL Draft is here!
Follow along with Yahoo Sports college football writer Sam Cooper as picks are revealed, names are called, and we finally learn which players are bound for which teams in one of the most unpredictable drafts ever.
Enter for your chance to win!
Songs That Saved My Life with special artist co-host Jake Wesley Rogers! Listen to it on demand.
Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!
Check out the photos!
Help 97X #breakthestigma around mental health.
Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!