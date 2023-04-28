2023 NFL Draft: Cable and satellite channels, streaming info, final mock draft, order of picks and top prospects

A streetcar arrives at Union Station, home of the 2023 NFL Draft, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The draft will run from April 27-29. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The 2023 NFL Draft is about to kick off! That's why you're here: You're trying to figure out how to watch the three-day spectacle. Don't worry, we've got you! Here's all the info you need to watch the NFL Draft in real time (and even for free), from TV channels to streaming services to live streams, and with or without cable. You can watch or stream the event via any of the channels below.

What channel is the NFL Draft on?

You can watch and stream the 2023 NFL Draft on the following networks: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. So if you can already watch these networks on your TV — via an antenna, cable, or a streaming service — great! Good job! You're all set. The rest of this article is for those of you who don't have cable or streaming TV services, and anyone else who isn't sure how to watch the draft this week.

What channel are ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network on near me?

ABC is on different channels in many markets. Check out this guide to ABC's local affiliate channels to find where it's airing in your location.

How do I stream the NFL Draft and watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network on my TV without cable?

If you don't have cable, you should be able to watch your local ABC affiliate, as well as ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network, through a number of different streaming TV services. They include:

Sling TV (Sling Blue starts at $40 a month) - 7-day free trial period. Sling TV only carries ABC in select markets — so make sure you're covered before signing up for this option. You can check out if your area is covered here. As of this writing, that includes Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose.

Hulu + Live TV (starts at $70 a month) - 7-day free trial period

Fubo TV (starts at $70 a month) - 7-day free trial period

DirecTV Stream (starts at $75 a month) - 5-day free trial period

YouTube TV (starts at $65 a month) - 7-day free trial period

How can I watch the NFL Draft on my phone or mobile device?

Whether you're planning to watch the NFL Draft while you're on the go, or simply want the flexibility of watching the event on a smaller screen, there are plenty of options for viewing on mobile — from your iPhone and iPad to Android devices. The NFL Draft will air on the NFL mobile app, and you can watch the game by signing up for an NFL+ account ($5 per month). ABC and ESPN also have mobile apps. If you have an existing cable TV subscription, just download the ABC or ESPN mobile apps to your device of choice, and you'll be prompted to sign in using your cable account. Additionally, Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu all have mobile apps.

What do I need to stream the game and watch ABC without cable?

You'll need a streaming device, such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick, a Roku or an Apple TV. You can select one from our Best Streaming Devices list.

What time is the NFL Draft?

All times Eastern

Thursday, April 278-11 p.m.: Round 1 (teams get 10 minutes between picks)

Friday, April 287-11:30 p.m.: Rounds 2-3 (seven minutes in Round 2, five minutes in Round 3)

Saturday, April 29Noon-7 p.m.: Rounds 4-7 (five minutes in Rounds 4-6, four minutes in Round 7)

Where is the NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, Mo., at Union Station downtown near the city's World War I Museum and Memorial.

Who are the top 2023 NFL Draft prospects?

Here are the top 100 prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.

Who holds the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Chicago Bears earned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by virtue of finishing with the league's worst record at 3-14. But the Bears already have their quarterback of the future in Justin Fields and traded the pick to the QB-needy Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver DJ Moore and a bushel of picks on March 10.

What is the order of picks for the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft?

1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama2. Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State3. Houston Texans (from Arizona) - Will Anderson, LB, Alabama4. Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois6. Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit Lions via L.A. Rams) - Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State7. Las Vegas Raiders - Tyree Johnson, EDGE, Texas Tech8. Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas9. Philadelphia Eagles (from Chicago via Carolina) Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia10. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia via New Orleans) - Darnell Wright, T, Tennessee11. Tennessee Titans - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern12. Detroit Lions (from Houston via Cleveland) - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama13. Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets) Lukas Van Ness, T, Iowa14. Pittsburgh Steelers (via New England) - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia15. New York Jets (from Green Bay) - Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State16. Washington Commanders - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State17. New England Patriots (via Pittsburgh) - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon18. Detroit Lions - Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh20. Seattle Seahawks - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State21. Los Angeles Chargers - Quentin Johnson, WR, TCU22. Baltimore Ravens - Zay Flowers, WR, USC23. Minnesota Vikings - Jordan Addison, WR, USC24. New York Giants (via Jacksonville) Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland25. Buffalo Bills (via Jacksonville) - Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah26. Dallas Cowboys - Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan27. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Buffalo) Anthony Harrison, Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma28. Cincinnati Bengals - Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) - Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson30. Philadelphia Eagles - Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia31. Kansas City Chiefs - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas StateThe Miami Dolphins were forced to forfeit their first-round pick due to tampering violations

Who are the odds-on favorites to go No. 1 and No. 2 overall?

