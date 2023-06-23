2023 NBA Draft live grades: Pick-by-pick analysis, trade updates

BASKET-NBA-DRAFT-WEMBANYAMA-FANS A large cut out of French basketball player Victor Wembanyama expected to be San Antonio Spurs's No. 1 pick ahead of the NBA Draft is displayed outside the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on June 22, 2023. The San Antonio Spurs in Thursday's NBA Draft in New York, are expected to choose French player Victor Wembanyama, widely viewed as a once-in-a-generation talent capable of transforming a franchise, as the No. 1 pick. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

1. San Antonio: Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92 (France)Grade: A+The most anticipated prospect to hit the NBA since LeBron James 20 years ago. Wembanyama possesses a skill set unlike any player in the NBA with his 8-foot wingspan and the way he can shoot from beyond 3-point range. This is the third No. 1 overall pick the five-time champion Spurs have landed in franchise history after No. 1 overall selections David Robinson and Tim Duncan.

