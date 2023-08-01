2023 MLB trade deadline: Tigers ace Eduardo Rodríguez reportedly vetoes deal to first-place Dodgers to remain in Detroit

Eduardo Rodriguez Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Eduardo Rodríguez appears to really like Detroit. Or maybe he hates Los Angeles.

The Tigers reportedly worked out a deal to send Rodríguez to the Dodgers prior to Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Rodríguez said no.

The Tigers ace has a no-trade clause covering 10 teams including the Dodgers. He invoked it, according to the report. So now, instead of moving to L.A. to play for the NL West-leading Dodgers, Rodríguez will remain in Detroit to play for a 47-59 Tigers team that hasn't made the postseason since 2014.

Rodríguez would have been a valuable addition to a Dodgers team looking to secure a first-round playoff bye and fend off the San Francisco Giants in the NL West. With Clayton Kershaw frequently sidelined and Dustin May out for the season, the Dodgers stood to benefit from another strong arm in the rotation.

The 30-year-old left hander is having a career season while boasting a 2.95 ERA and 1.030 WHIP with 91 strikeouts and 21 walks in 88.1 innings pitched. His ERA and WHIP would amount to career bests if maintained for the full season.

Rodríguez will continue to feature his talents in Detroit. For a couple of months, at least. He'll have the option at the end of season to opt out of his contract. Then, he'll have his choice of where he plays.