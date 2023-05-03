2023 Fantasy Football RB Draft Rankings

2023 NFL Draft - Portraits KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 27: Bijan Robinson poses for a portrait after being selected eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

The fantasy football running back landscape received a huge boost during the NFL Draft, when the Atlanta Falcons selected Bijan Robinson in the first round. We all know running back has been devalued in the NFL, as more and more offenses open up the passing playbook, but that should just go to show you how good of a prospect Robinson can be. Andy Behrens explains his outlook in detail here.

Of course, the Falcons already have a productive running back. Tyler Allgeier was one of the better per-carry RBs in football last season. But if the last few years have taught us anything, it's that teams will give the backfield keys over to the more talented player, no matter what the current state of affairs is.

Bijan Robinson is that talented of a player.

The question now is, where should we draft Robinson in 2023? Is he an automatic first-rounder based on age, pedigree and landing spot alone? Or should we downgrade him for fear of a committee, or rookie growing pains or the lack of upside in the Falcons offense?

Check out where Robinson and the rest of the running backs land in our analysts' draft rankings for the 2023 season:

