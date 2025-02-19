16 fantasy offseason questions for NFC teams + Lions RBs duo interview | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

We continue with our offseason content calendar with an absolute banger of an episode. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify 16 fantasy offseason questions we have for all 16 NFC teams. At the end of the show, Harmon shares his radio row interview with the Detroit Lions RB duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. The duo discuss how the Lions have created a culture of success under head coach Dan Campbell.

(3:45) - NFC fantasy offseason questions

(4:00) - New York Giants

(8:30) - Carolina Panthers

(11:20) - New Orleans Saints

(15:05) - Chicago Bears

(17:45) - San Francisco 49ers

(21:00) - Dallas Cowboys

(24:20) - Atlanta Falcons

(26:00) - Arizona Cardinals

(30:45) - Seattle Seahawks

(36:35) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(39:45) - Green Bay Packers

(43:40) - Minnesota Vikings

(46:20) - Los Angeles Rams

(53:53) - Detroit Lions

(55:55) - Washington Commanders

(1:01:45) - Philadelphia Eagles

(1:06:05) - Lions RBs interview

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts