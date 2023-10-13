The National releases new version of "Sea of Love" with Norah Jones

By Josh Johnson

The National has released a new version of their song "Sea of Love" with Norah Jones.

The collaboration came about after frontman Matt Berninger and guitarist Bryce Dessner guested on Jones' podcast, Norah Jones Is Playing Along.

You can listen to the updated "Sea of Love" now via digital outlets.

The original "Sea of Love" appears on The National's 2013 album, Trouble Will Find Me, which the band performed in full during their Cincinnati Homecoming Festival in honor of its 10th anniversary.

Meanwhile, The National just dropped a new record, Laugh Track, in September. It's their second album of 2023, following April's First Two Pages of Frankenstein.

