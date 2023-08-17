The National releases two new singles, "Space Invader" & "Alphabet City"

The National has released two new singles, "Space Invader" and "Alphabet City."

The tracks follow the "Fake Empire" outfit's latest album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, which dropped in April. You can listen to "Space Invader" and "Alphabet City" now via digital outlets.

First Two Pages of Frankenstein, The National's ninth album, features the single "Tropic Morning News" as well as collaborations with Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers.

The National is currently on tour in support of First Two Pages of Frankenstein, which continues Friday, August 18, at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

