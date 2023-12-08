The National premieres 27-minute conversation video with Matt Berninger & David Letterman

The National Concert In Madrid Mariano Regidor/Redferns (Mariano Regidor/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Watch out Foo Fighters, The National is coming for the title of David Letterman's favorite band.

Following their performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in November, which featured the return of Letterman as a guest on his former talk show, the "Fake Empire" outfit has premiered a new video featuring a wide-ranging conversation between frontman Matt Berninger and the TV icon.

The discussion lasts for over 27 minutes and finds the pair talking about "The National's songs & lyrics, live performances, their shared experiences of depression, and more."

You can watch the conversation streaming now on YouTube, or listen to it via the podcast platform of your choice.

In addition to their run-ins with Letterman, The National released not one but two albums in 2023: First Two Pages of Frankenstein and Laugh Track.

