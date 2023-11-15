The National premieres video for Phoebe Bridgers collaboration "Laugh Track"

The National has premiered the video for their song "Laugh Track," which features Phoebe Bridgers.

In contrast to the solemn tone of the music, the animated clip finds a couple overwhelmed by a sea of smiling faces.

"[Bridgers] voice is the soft edge of the song," says frontman Matt Berninger. "It takes some of the snarky, sarcastic bitterness out of it and makes it sweet and gentle."

You can watch the "Laugh Track" video streaming now on YouTube.

"Laugh Track"is the title track off The National's latest album, which dropped in September. It's the second National record of 2023, following April's First Two Pages of Frankenstein, which also features two collaborations with Bridgers.

