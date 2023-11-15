The National premieres video for Phoebe Bridgers collaboration "Laugh Track"

4AD

By Josh Johnson

The National has premiered the video for their song "Laugh Track," which features Phoebe Bridgers.

In contrast to the solemn tone of the music, the animated clip finds a couple overwhelmed by a sea of smiling faces.

"[Bridgers] voice is the soft edge of the song," says frontman Matt Berninger. "It takes some of the snarky, sarcastic bitterness out of it and makes it sweet and gentle."

You can watch the "Laugh Track" video streaming now on YouTube.

"Laugh Track"is the title track off The National's latest album, which dropped in September. It's the second National record of 2023, following April's First Two Pages of Frankenstein, which also features two collaborations with Bridgers.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!