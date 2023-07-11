The National performing albums in full at Homecoming Festival

The National will be performing two of their albums in full at the band's upcoming Homecoming Festival, taking place September 15-16 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

On the first night, The National will be playing 2010's High Violet in its entirety followed by a full performance of 2013's Trouble Will Find Me on the second night.

The National first founded Homecoming in 2018, and this year marks its first time back in the band's hometown since then.

"When we launched Homecoming in 2018, we were overwhelmed by the response from the community and by our renewed sense of connection to our hometown," The National says. "It was such an exciting, memorable weekend and we've long hoped to bring it back. We're honored to return to Cincinnati five years later and be joined by so many of our favorite musicians and friends."

The Homecoming 2023 lineup also includes Patti Smith & Her Band, Pavement, The Walkmen, Bartees Strange and Weyes Blood, among others.

