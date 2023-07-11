The National performing albums in full at Homecoming Festival

Courtesy of The National

By Josh Johnson

The National will be performing two of their albums in full at the band's upcoming Homecoming Festival, taking place September 15-16 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

On the first night, The National will be playing 2010's High Violet in its entirety followed by a full performance of 2013's Trouble Will Find Me on the second night.

The National first founded Homecoming in 2018, and this year marks its first time back in the band's hometown since then.

"When we launched Homecoming in 2018, we were overwhelmed by the response from the community and by our renewed sense of connection to our hometown," The National says. "It was such an exciting, memorable weekend and we've long hoped to bring it back. We're honored to return to Cincinnati five years later and be joined by so many of our favorite musicians and friends."

The Homecoming 2023 lineup also includes Patti Smith & Her Band, Pavement, The Walkmen, Bartees Strange and Weyes Blood, among others.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!