The National announces Cincinnati Homecoming Festival

The National has announced the return of the band's Homecoming Festival, taking place September 15-16 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The "Fake Empire" outfit will headline both days of the festival, which makes its return to the group's hometown for the first time since 2018. The rest of the bill includes Patti Smith, Pavement, The Walkmen, Bartees Strange and Weyes Blood, among others.

"When we launched Homecoming in 2018, we were overwhelmed by the response from the community and by our renewed sense of connection to our hometown," The National says. "It was such an exciting, memorable weekend and we've long hoped to bring it back. We're honored to return to Cincinnati five years later and be joined by so many of our favorite musicians and friends."

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. ET. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit NTLHomecoming.com.

The National released a new album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, in April. It includes the single "Tropic Morning News" and the Taylor Swift collaboration "The Alcott."

