The National announces Zen Diagram tour with The War on Drugs

The National has announced a co-headlining tour with The War on Drugs.

The joint U.S. outing, dubbed the Zen Diagram tour, kicks off September 12 in Gilford, New Hampshire, and wraps up October 7 in Los Angeles. That'll be followed by a date in Mexico City on October 10.

Presales begin Tuesday, February 27, at 10 a.m. local time, leading up to the general sale on Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit The National's website, AmericanMary.com.

The National will be supporting their two 2023 albums, First Two Pages of Frankenstein and Laugh Track. The War on Drugs' most recent album is 2021's I Don't Live Here Anymore.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.