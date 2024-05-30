Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats announce US tour

Stax Records

By Josh Johnson

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have announced a tour supporting their upcoming album, South of Here.

The outing, which will see the "S.O.B." group headlining U.S. arenas for the first time, runs from Oct. 22 in Houston to Nov. 2 in St. Paul, Minnesota. They've also announced a show at New York City's Madison Square Garden for March 27, 2025.

Presales begin June 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

South of Here, Rateliff's fourth effort with the Night Sweats, drops June 28. It includes the single "Heartless."

You can also catch Rateliff and company on a co-headlining tour with My Morning Jacket, launching in September.

