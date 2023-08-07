Nathaniel Rateliff announces headlining solo tour

Stax Records

By Josh Johnson

Nathaniel Rateliff has announced a U.S. headlining tour in support of his 2020 solo album, And It's Still Alright.

"This album means so much to me and due to unforeseen events in 2020 we could not finish the tour we had planned," Rateliff shares, presumably referring to that whole worldwide pandemic thing. "Please come and join me for an intimate evening."

The outing begins November 1 in Boston and concludes November 20 in Seattle. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 11.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit NathanielRateliff.com.

Rateliff followed And It's Still Alright with a new Night Sweats album, 2021's The Future.

