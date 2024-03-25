Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and My Morning Jacket announced co-headlining tour

2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival - Day Two Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Musi)

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and My Morning Jacket have announced a co-headlining tour.

The joint outing, dubbed the Eye to Eye tour, begins September 10 in Wilmington, North Carolina, and will travel throughout mostly the Southeast before wrapping up back in the Tar Heel State on September 28 in Raleigh.

Both bands will play equal length sets and will trade off who closes each night.

Presales begin Tuesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit EyetoEyeTour.com.

The latest Night Sweats album is 2021's The Future. MMJ's most recent record is their 2021 self-titled effort.

