Nathaniel Rateliff added to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony lineup

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 logo. (Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)

Nathaniel Rateliff has joined the lineup for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Previously announced presenters and performers include Twenty One Pilots, Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Iggy Pop, Beck, Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell and Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless.

The inductees include The White Stripes, Soundgarden, Joe Cocker, Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Outkast and Cyndi Lauper.

The 2025 Rock Hall induction ceremony takes place Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

