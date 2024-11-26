Myles Smith nominated for BRITs Rising Star award: 'Thank you for seeing me'

Another accolade for Myles Smith: The "Stargazing" singer is one of three acts nominated for a prestigious U.K. award.

Myles is a nominee for the BRITs Rising Star 2025 award. The BRITs are the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys, and the award is open to British acts who, as of Oct. 31, 2024, have yet to break into the top 20 on the album chart or have more than one song in the top 20 on the singles chart.

So far, Myles has reached the top 10 with his hit "Stargazing." He nearly missed being qualified for the award because his current single, "Nice to Meet You," debuted at #12 — but in November.

Myles says in a statement, "I’m incredibly honored to be nominated for the BRITs Rising Star award ... this recognition feels like a reflection of that journey – the highs, the challenges and the incredible people who’ve supported me along the way. Thank you for seeing me, for listening and for believing in the music. It means the world."

The other nominees are the duo Good Neighbours, who briefly made the U.S. charts with their song "Home," and soul singer Elmiene. The winner will be announced on Dec. 5.

If Myles wins, he'll be in good company. Past winners include Adele, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, Jessie J, James Bay, Sam Fender, Rag 'n' Bone Man and The Last Dinner Party.

