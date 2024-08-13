Myles Smith will be "Stargazing" at audiences during headlining shows next year

"Stargazing" singer Myles Smith has announced a series of headlining shows for 2025.

The U.K. singer kicks off his The Slightly Less Lonely North American Tour on Sept. 18, which runs through Nov. 7. He'll follow that up with headlining shows in New York and LA, which so far are the only dates on his 2025 We Were Never Strangers Tour. The tour takes its name from a line in "Stargazing."

Smith will play at the Brooklyn Paramount on Jan. 22 and LA's Wiltern on Jan. 29. Tickets go on sale Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. local time via www.mylessmith.co.uk/. There's an artist presale that starts Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through through Aug. 15 at midnight.

And Smith just got another boost to his visibility: Former President Barack Obama has put "Stargazing" on his 2024 Summer Playlist.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.