Myles Smith shares new single 'Nice to Meet You' + James Bay collaboration

By Josh Johnson

Myles Smith has shared a new single called "Nice to Meet You."

In a statement about the track, the "Stargazing" artist shares that it's "inspired by stories from friends in my life, which makes it even more meaningful—a reminder that the right connection can shift everything when you least expect it."

"Nice to Meet You" appears on Smith's new EP, A Minute..., which is out now via digital outlets. The set also reveals the identity of Smith's previously teased mystery collaborator: James Bay, who guests on a song called "Waste."

Smith just wrapped a run of U.S. headlining dates, and he'll launch another run in January.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

