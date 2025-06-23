Myles Smith says 'Nice to Meet You' is an encouragement to 'do those things that scare you'

"Nice to Meet You" is the follow-up to Myles Smith's global hit "Stargazing." And while many of his songs are deeply personal, Myles says this one was inspired by stories he heard from his pals.

"I had a lot of friends in a really short space of time say, like, 'Oh, I want to go for this job, but I'm not sure' or 'I met this girl, but I don't want to take it too far,'" Myles tells ABC Audio. "Or, 'This opportunity has arose, but I'm not sure if it's right' or 'I could move to this country, but I can't.'"

So, Myles said, he wrote "Nice to Meet You" as a way of encouraging people to take action, even if fear was holding them back.

"'Nice to Meet You' was sort of like a reflection of that decision to do those things, those things that scare you, because you never know where they may lead," he notes.

And Myles isn't a "do as I say, not as I do" person — he says he tries to practice the same thing himself.

"For me in life, you know, it's the same reason why I've got a spider tattooed on my arm," he explains. The arachnid is on the bottom of his left forearm, if you want to look for it.

"I always remind myself to do the things that absolutely scare me," he says. "Because normally, they end up being the things that turn into beautiful moments."

But when asked if he'd put himself in actual contact with spiders in an effort to overcome his fears, Myles laughs, "Metaphorically is as close as we're gonna get. Past that, absolutely not!"

Myles will play the U.K.'s prestigious Glastonbury Festival on June 27.

