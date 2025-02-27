My Morning Jacket announces summer & fall tour dates

MY MORNING JACKET Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

My Morning Jacket has announced a U.S. tour for the summer and fall.

The headlining run begins Aug. 5 in Bend, Oregon, and wraps up Nov. 1 in Atlanta. Presales begin March 5 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on March 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Members of the MMJ One Big Family "Family Pass" program can submit a ticket request now through March 2 at 10 p.m. ET.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MyMorningJacket.com.

MMJ will be touring in support of their upcoming album, is, due out March 21. They're launching a previously announced spring run in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

