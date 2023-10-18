My Morning Jacket shares new song, "Feelin Sorry"

My Morning Jacket has shared a new song called "Feelin Sorry."

The holiday-themed track finds frontman Jim James singing, "Feeling sorry for myself/on Christmas Day" and lamenting, "Why do the holidays always make me feel this way?"

"I know that for so many of us the holidays can be quite a complex and emotional time," James explains. "I wrote this tune while feeling out of sorts a few years back and was just reflecting on the fact that if I ever wanted things to change I had to face myself and try to find some inner peace before I could ever expect to feel peaceful out in the world."

He adds, "I hope this song brings some joy to your world this holiday season or any old time!"

"Feelin Sorry" is a bonus track included on the upcoming reissue of MMJ's Happy Holiday! — a digital-only EP originally released in 2013. The expanded edition will be released November 24 and will be available on vinyl for the first time that same day for Record Store Day Black Friday.

My Morning Jacket's latest album is their 2021 self-titled effort.

