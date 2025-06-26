My Morning Jacket playing ﻿'Z' ﻿in full on select dates of US tour

My Morning Jacket will be playing their 2005 album Z in full on select dates of the band's upcoming U.S. tour to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The Z shows will take place Aug. 15 in Morrison, Colorado, Aug. 19 in Los Angeles, Oct. 16 in New York City, Oct. 26 in Chicago and Nov. 1 in Atlanta.

"It's pretty wild to think about that," says frontman Jim James of the Z anniversary. "To celebrate 2 decades of it being out in the ether, we're excited to be turning 5 of our shows into special Z anniversary shows, where we'll play that album (and some other songs, don't worry) front to back."

My Morning Jacket's tour launches Aug. 5 in Bend, Oregon. The band will be supporting their new album, is, which dropped in March.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.