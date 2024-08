My Morning Jacket has announced the 2025 edition of their annual One Big Holiday destination festival.

The three-day extravaganza will take place April 3 to April 5 in Miramar Beach, Florida, and will feature headlining performances by MMJ each night.

For more info, visit MMJOneBigHoliday.com.

You can also catch My Morning Jacket on tour alongside Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats starting in September.

