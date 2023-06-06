My Chemical Romance's Mikey Way announces new signature bass with Fender

My Chemical Romance's Mikey Way has announced a new signature bass with Fender.

The Limited Edition Mikey Way Jazz Bass comes in a silver sparkle finish and pays tribute to the Fender basses of the '70s.

"It's as if the bass jumped straight from my dreams into reality," Way says. "It's my most favorite instrument I've ever played."

It can also be your most favorite instrument for a cool $1,499.99. For more info, visit Fender.com.

Meanwhile, Way has been on the road on My Chemical Romance's reunion tour, which finally kicked off last year after being delayed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The international outing concluded in March.

