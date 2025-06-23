My Chemical Romance announces 2026 South America tour

My Chemical Romance Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)
By Josh Johnson

My Chemical Romance has announced a South America tour for 2026.

The outing launches Jan. 22 in Colombia and will make stops in Peru, Chile, Argentina and Brazil. The Hives will also be on the bill.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MyChemicalRomance.com.

My Chem will launch a U.S. stadium tour in July, during which they'll be performing their classic 2006 album, The Black Parade, in its entirety. Openers on the trek include Evanescence, Garbage, Death Cab for Cutie, Alice Cooper, Pixies and Wallows.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

