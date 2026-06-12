My Chemical Romance unearths 'Common People' cover for upcoming 'Danger Days' reissue

My Chemical Romance has dug up their cover of the Pulp song "Common People," which is included on the upcoming reissue of their 2010 album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.

The "Helena" outfit put their spin on the Britpop classic back in 2010 for BBC Radio 1. It is now available on streaming for the first time, and you can watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

The Danger Days reissue is due out July 10 and includes remastered audio of the original album alongside nine bonus tracks.

Danger Days marked the fourth MCR studio effort and the follow-up to 2006's The Black Parade. It remains the most recent album from My Chem, who broke up in 2013 before reuniting in 2019. They've since released one song, "The Foundations of Decay," in 2022.

My Chemical Romance will launch a U.S. stadium tour in August celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Black Parade.

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