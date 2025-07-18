My Chemical Romance shares mysterious 'Over Fields' video

The plot continues to thicken with My Chemical Romance.

The theatrical rockers have posted a new video titled "Over Fields," which is referred to as "The National Anthem of Draag." It features an operatic voice singing, "We in Draag have learned to prosper in the gloom/ Over fields we live to die under the gloom."

As random as this may all seem, the "Over Fields" recording played as My Chem took the stage on July 11 in Seattle for the first night of their U.S. tour, during which they're performing their 2006 album The Black Parade in full.

Ahead of that show, MCR put up a cryptic post on Instagram reading, "A dagger, a dagger, Please fetch me a dagger," which turned out to be new lyrics included in the live performance of the song "Mama."

Still, some fans remain hopeful that all this will eventually lead to a new My Chemical Romance album, their first in 15 years.

We'll see if we learn more when My Chem's tour continues Saturday in San Francisco.

