My Chemical Romance launces official MCRmy fan community

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance performs during the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall August 31, 2006 in New York City. (Scott Gries/Getty Images)

My Chemical Romance has something new for you to join in addition to the Black Parade.

The "Helena" rockers have announced the launch of the official MCRmy fan community, described as a "home for our fans to gather."

"The MCRmy has been part of what we do from the beginning and we are very excited that there will be an official shared space for special updates, information, and media for all of you," My Chem says. "We are humbled to be able to do this and that you all continue to show up."

You can follow @MCRmyofficial on Instagram.

My Chemical Romance will launch a U.S. tour in August to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2006 album, The Black Parade. They're also releasing a deluxe reissue of their 2010 album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, on July 10.

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