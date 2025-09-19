My Chemical Romance headlining 2026 Louder than Life, Welcome to Rockville & Sonic Temple festivals

My Chemical Romance Show At AccorHotels Arena Gerard Way from My Chemical Romance performs at AccorHotels Arena on June 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns) (David Wolff - Patrick/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

My Chemical Romance is headlining the 2026 Louder than Life, Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals.

"For all the non-believers: My Chemical Romance is your first 2026 headliner," the three festivals posted on Instagram Friday. "This post disappears in 24 hours, sign up with the link in bio to join us. Come Monday…We'll carry on."

Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple 2026 will take place May 7-10 in Daytona Beach, Florida, and May 14-17 in Columbus, Ohio, respectively. The 2026 dates for Louder than Life haven't been announced yet; the 2025 festival is currently happening in Louisville, Kentucky.

MCR is coming off a U.S. stadium tour, during which they played their 2006 album The Black Parade each night. They're also set to headline the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta on Saturday.

Notably, The Black Parade will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

