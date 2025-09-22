My Chemical Romance announces 2026 US 'The Black Parade' anniversary tour

'The Black Parade' album artwork. (Reprise Records)
By Josh Johnson

My Chemical Romance's The Black Parade celebration will continue into 2026.

After playing their 2006 album in full for a 2025 stadium tour, the emo rockers have announced a second leg of U.S. dates to mark the record's 20th anniversary.

The 2026 shows kick off Aug. 9 in New York City, and will conclude with three performances at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles taking place Oct. 21, Oct. 23 and Oct. 24.

Openers include Franz Ferdinand, Pierce the Veil, Modest Mouse, Iggy Pop, Sleater-Kinney, The Breeders, BABYMETAL, Jimmy Eat World and The Mars Volta, depending on the date.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MyChemicalRomance.com.

