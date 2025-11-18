My Chemical Romance announces 2026 Halloween shows at Hollywood Bowl

Gerard Way from My Chemical Romance performs at AccorHotels Arena on June 01, 2022 in Paris, France.
By Josh Johnson

The spooky season may have just ended, but My Chemical Romance is already making plans for Halloween 2026.

The "Helena" rockers have announced two additional shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, taking place Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. The Used will be on the bill for the Oct. 30 date, while Thrice will open on Halloween.

A ticket presale will take place Friday at 9 a.m. PT. Registration for access to the presale is open through Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Visit MyChemicalRomance.com for all ticket info.

MCR had previously announced three shows at the Hollywood Bowl, taking place Oct. 21, Oct. 23 and Oct. 24, as part of their 2026 U.S. tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2006 album, The Black Parade. The Halloween Hollywood Bowl performance will mark the final date of the tour, which launches in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

